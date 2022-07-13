The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox hold on for 2-1 victory, gain series split with Guardians

Giolito, bullpen hold Cleveland to no earned runs

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox hold on for 2-1 victory, gain series split with Guardians
Lucas Giolito had another strong start against the Cleveland Guardians.

Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Progressive Field on July 13, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Getty Images)

Getty

CLEVELAND — Tony La Russa says his sense of urgency is there every night, as much as it ever was over his Hall of Fame career.

“You treat every game like it’s the last game of your life,” the White Sox manager said Wednesday before the Sox defeated the Guardians 2-1 in a game they urgently needed. “That’s why I don’t feel like anything that was accomplished before matters with this job.”

Needing a win to get within two games of .500 and to stay within five games of the Twins, who walked off the Brewers Wednesday afternoon, the Sox beat Cleveland for only the third time in nine games. Lucas Giolito (6-5) allowed an unearned run in 6 13 innings, and Reynaldo Lopez, Kendall Graveman (perfect eighth) and Liam Hendriks (perfect ninth, 18th save) were spotless in relief. Jose Abreu and Andrew Vaughn drove in the Sox’ runs.

The Sox head to Minnesota to four games after splitting four against the Guardians thanks to wins in the last two, allowing just one run in those victories.

On the day manager Charlie Montoya was surprisingly fired by the Blue Jays with a 46-42 record — the Jays, like the Sox, were considered by many as the favorites in their respective divisions — La Russa was asked if he evaluates his own performance, even with his Hall of Fame resume. The Sox are 43-45.

“You always do. Never stops,” La Russa said. “If you’re preaching accountability for the players you better start with yourself. I think our record should be better so I should manage better.”

La Russa’s performance has come under scrutiny for in-game decisions and lineup construction, and the unexpected lack of offense gives the team a flat appearance that’s never a good look for the manager.

“I know the circumstance here and I’ve been here before,” he said. “Literally want to win as much as I ever have as much in my life. So if we can’t get above .500, and we haven’t, this hasn’t been fun. But I still respect and admire what’s in [the clubhouse] and how we keep pushing. And I believe it’s coming.”

La Russa has given his starters long leashes in some games but he pulled Giolito with a 2-0 lead after Franmil Reyes singled off the wall and Nolan Jones walked with one out in the seventh. Giolito threw 91 pitches, and had allowed five hits while striking out five.

The move looked right as Lopez entered and retired Owen Miller on a forceout and would have escaped the jam if not for second baseman Josh Harrison’s error allowing the Guardians to get within 2-1.

It was Giolito’s last start before the All-Star break. The right-hander has had an uneven first half, bringing a 5.05 ERA into the game but a 3.86 mark over his previous three starts. He lowered his ERA to 4.69.

“He had that little hiccup where he missed some time,” La Russa said before the game. “I think his arm feels great. Most of the time, his delivery is repeatable. Competes outstanding. I think he’s set up well for this game and set up well for the second half.

Giolito had a good trend going for him — a 4-1 record with a 0.92 ERA in his last nine starts against Cleveland. The Sox haven’t been able to sustain any positive trends, and need one going into the All-Star break following the Twins series.

“We’ve had some games where, ‘what the heck was that about,’ ’’ La Russa said. “But a lot of times we followed up with real gutsy performance that has kept us hanging around. And that’s why I think the club feels good about the price we’ve paid and where we are and ‘let’s get hot.’ But what we feel is important because that controls your confidence and your personal urgency.

But there’s no getting around a losing record, La Russa said.

“No it’s not ok, [to] accept it. We had expectations for a reason. We’ve got talent. And when we get hurt, everybody gets hurt. And you have to win with what you got.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Eloy Jimenez exits White Sox game with tightness in right leg
Pitching coach on Dylan Cease’s All-Star miss: ‘It’s a tough one to swallow’
Dylan Cease pitches like an All-Star in White Sox’ 7-0 win over Guardians
Tony La Russa agrees with Ken Williams’ talk to White Sox: ‘The talent is here’
Guardians’ five-run first dooms White Sox
Too much ‘talent, pride and passion’ for White Sox not to win, Liam Hendriks says
The Latest
In the wake of the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre, survivors and activists from the Chicago suburb and Uvalde, Texas — site of a May mass shooting in a school — rally and march at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, July 13, for a federal assault weapons ban.
Columnists
In wake of Highland Park, Uvalde, other gun slaughters, activists in D.C. plead for assault weapons ban
Said Abby Brosio, who spotted the Highland Park gunman on a roof: “I am done being complacent and desensitized. I am certainly sick of everyone’s empty thoughts and prayers with no actions to back them up. Action is what is needed now.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering speaks about community healing Wednesday during a vigil at the Highland Park City Hall Lawn.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park mayor leads residents in vigil at City Hall
More than 1,000 people gathered and lit candles in honor of the seven people killed and dozens more wounded in the Independence Day parade shooting in Highland Park last week.
By Mary Norkol
 
071322_JhonDuran_GoalCelebration.jpg
Chicago Fire
Jhon Duran sparks Fire to 2-0 victory over Toronto FC
Duran scored twice and staked his claim to permanently taking the starting striker job from Kacper Przybylko.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Eloy Jimenez left the game Wednesday with an apparent injury.
White Sox
Eloy Jimenez exits White Sox game with tightness in right leg
Jimenez walked off the field after making an inning-ending running catch against the Guardians
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Cubs optioned right-hander Matt Swarmer to Triple-A, making room for Daniel Norris to be activated on Wednesday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Matt Swarmer optioned to Triple-A Iowa, Daniel Norris activated; Kyle Hendricks has long road ahead
Cubs rookie Ethan Roberts underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday.
By Maddie Lee
 