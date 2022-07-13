White Sox hold on for 2-1 victory, gain series split with Guardians

CLEVELAND — Tony La Russa says his sense of urgency is there every night, as much as it ever was over his Hall of Fame career.

“You treat every game like it’s the last game of your life,” the White Sox manager said Wednesday before the Sox defeated the Guardians 2-1 in a game they urgently needed. “That’s why I don’t feel like anything that was accomplished before matters with this job.”

Needing a win to get within two games of .500 and to stay within five games of the Twins, who walked off the Brewers Wednesday afternoon, the Sox beat Cleveland for only the third time in nine games. Lucas Giolito (6-5) allowed an unearned run in 6 1⁄ 3 innings, and Reynaldo Lopez, Kendall Graveman (perfect eighth) and Liam Hendriks (perfect ninth, 18th save) were spotless in relief. Jose Abreu and Andrew Vaughn drove in the Sox’ runs.

The Sox head to Minnesota to four games after splitting four against the Guardians thanks to wins in the last two, allowing just one run in those victories.

On the day manager Charlie Montoya was surprisingly fired by the Blue Jays with a 46-42 record — the Jays, like the Sox, were considered by many as the favorites in their respective divisions — La Russa was asked if he evaluates his own performance, even with his Hall of Fame resume. The Sox are 43-45.

“You always do. Never stops,” La Russa said. “If you’re preaching accountability for the players you better start with yourself. I think our record should be better so I should manage better.”

La Russa’s performance has come under scrutiny for in-game decisions and lineup construction, and the unexpected lack of offense gives the team a flat appearance that’s never a good look for the manager.

“I know the circumstance here and I’ve been here before,” he said. “Literally want to win as much as I ever have as much in my life. So if we can’t get above .500, and we haven’t, this hasn’t been fun. But I still respect and admire what’s in [the clubhouse] and how we keep pushing. And I believe it’s coming.”

La Russa has given his starters long leashes in some games but he pulled Giolito with a 2-0 lead after Franmil Reyes singled off the wall and Nolan Jones walked with one out in the seventh. Giolito threw 91 pitches, and had allowed five hits while striking out five.

The move looked right as Lopez entered and retired Owen Miller on a forceout and would have escaped the jam if not for second baseman Josh Harrison’s error allowing the Guardians to get within 2-1.

It was Giolito’s last start before the All-Star break. The right-hander has had an uneven first half, bringing a 5.05 ERA into the game but a 3.86 mark over his previous three starts. He lowered his ERA to 4.69.

“He had that little hiccup where he missed some time,” La Russa said before the game. “I think his arm feels great. Most of the time, his delivery is repeatable. Competes outstanding. I think he’s set up well for this game and set up well for the second half.

Giolito had a good trend going for him — a 4-1 record with a 0.92 ERA in his last nine starts against Cleveland. The Sox haven’t been able to sustain any positive trends, and need one going into the All-Star break following the Twins series.

“We’ve had some games where, ‘what the heck was that about,’ ’’ La Russa said. “But a lot of times we followed up with real gutsy performance that has kept us hanging around. And that’s why I think the club feels good about the price we’ve paid and where we are and ‘let’s get hot.’ But what we feel is important because that controls your confidence and your personal urgency.

But there’s no getting around a losing record, La Russa said.

“No it’s not ok, [to] accept it. We had expectations for a reason. We’ve got talent. And when we get hurt, everybody gets hurt. And you have to win with what you got.”