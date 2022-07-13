The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Eloy Jimenez exits White Sox game with tightness in right leg

Jimenez walked off the field after making an inning-ending running catch against the Guardians

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Eloy Jimenez left the game Wednesday with an apparent injury.

Eloy Jimenez of the Chicago White Sox homered against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 06, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Getty

CLEVELAND — Eloy Jimenez left the White Sox’ game against the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday with tightness in his right leg after making a running catch in the sixth inning at Progressive Field.

Jimenez, who returned to the team July 6 after tearing a hamstring tendon that required surgery on April 26, ran hard to glove Jose Ramirez’ liner to left center field to end the sixth inning, stranding Myles Straw at third base and preserving a 2-0 lead.

Jimenez walked off the field alongside center fielder Luis Robert. After sitting down in the dugout, he went to the clubhouse with training staff.

Jimenez was playing in his eighth game since coming back from the injury, and this was his fifth in left field.

Lucas Giolito took a shutout into the seventh inning. The Sox scored two in the sixth against lefty reliever Sam Hentges on Jose Abreu’s RBI double and Andrew Vaughn’s RBI groundout.

Cleveland righty Aaron Civale left the game after the first inning with right wrist soreness.

