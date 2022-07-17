White Sox closer Liam Hendriks added to American League All-Star team

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks was one of the players added to rosters for the All-Star Game Sunday, Major League Baseball announced.

Hendriks and right-hander Jordan Romano of the Blue Jays were added to the American League squad for Tuesday’s game in Los Angeles. Brewers right-hander Devin Williams was added to the NL roster.

They replace Gerrit Cole of the Yankees, Justin Verlander of the Astros and Max Fried of the Braves.

Hendriks owns a 2.35 ERA and 18 saves this season. He was an All-Star in 2019 with the Athletics and last season with the Sox.

When the teams were initially announced, Sox right-hander Dylan Cease was thought to be the overlooked pitcher on the Sox staff. Cease, who starts Sunday against the Twins in the final game before the break, is 8-4 with a 2.30 ERA. He leads the majors with 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

