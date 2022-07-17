The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 17, 2022
White Sox rout Twins, get needed series victory heading into All-Star break

Dylan Cease pitched seven innings of one-hit, scoreless ball, lowering his ERA to 2.15

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Dylan Cease pitched another gem Sunday.

Dylan Cease of the White Sox pitches against the Twins at Target Field on July 17, 2022 in Minneapolis. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Getty

MINNEAPOLIS — The .500 mark never felt so good.

That’s what happens when an underachieving team like the White Sox plays poorly for three months, inhabiting the dark side of the won-lost record for most of it.

The Sox could forget about that Sunday, after an 11-0 victory over the Twins putting them at 46-46 going into the All-Star break. The victory was the Sox’ third in a four-game series, completing a 5-3 road trip against two teams it trailed in the standings with five wins in the last six games.

Here’s how big it was: Instead of trailing the Twins by five games with a loss, the Sox are three games back going into the break. Ahead of them is one of the softer schedules in baseball.

Adding to the feel-good vibe was the manner in which the win was carried out. Dylan Cease, overlooked for an All-Star Game appearance, took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and pitched seven innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with eight strikeouts.

While dropping his ERA to 0.46 in his last 10 starts, Cease (9-4) became the fastest pitcher in franchise history to 500 strikeouts, surpassing Chris Sale (472 1/3). He will take a 9-4 record and 2.15 ERA into the break.

After All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson’s two-run single and Andrew Vaughn’s two-run double against Chris Archer broke open a scoreless game, Yoan Moncada, Vaughn and Josh Harrison homered against Joe Smith in a six-run seventh, Moncada’s 437-foot blast to center field preceding Vaughn’s 10th homer of the season.

The Sox out-hit the Twins 16-1. Vaughn had three hits, and Adam Engel had two. Engel, who has played center field since Luis Robert left Friday’s game with lightheadedness, went 7-for-13 in the series including a three-run homer Friday and three hits Sunday.

Engel’s sliding catch was one of four made by Sox outfielders. Right fielder Gavin Sheets and left fielder Leury Garcia (twice) also got their uniforms dirty in support of Cease, a welcome development for a team that ranks 28th in the majors in fielding. Garcia made two errors at shortstop when the game was out of hand and Anderson was out of the game, making plans for the All-Star game in Los Angeles.

Cease, of course, won’t be going, a slight that will ring even louder after this latest performance that saw him throw 94 pitches with 21 swinging strikes. He has 150 strikeouts in 104 23 innings.

