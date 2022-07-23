White Sox rally for doubleheader split vs. Guardians but leave a lot to be desired

If the White Sox are frustrated by their continuing struggles at home and against their American League Central rivals, they aren’t admitting it publicly.

“There’s plenty of season to play,” right-hander Johnny Cueto said through a translator after seeing his quality start go for naught in a Game 1 loss to the Guardians in a split doubleheader Saturday. “We can’t keep our heads down. We have to keep playing and take advantage of every day.”

But the days keep dwindling, and Sox fans are less patient with manager Tony La Russa, even after a split with the young but scrappy Guardians. Cleveland won the opener 7-4 after giving up a 4-1 lead, and the Sox won the nightcap 5-4 after letting a 3-0 edge slip away.

A.J. Pollock’s two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning in Game 2 erased a 4-3 deficit, and Matt Foster finished for his first save.

That left the Sox (47-48) four games behind the division-leading Twins and two behind the second-place Guardians.

When usually reliable All-Star closer Liam Hendriks unraveled during a three-run ninth that decided the opener, chants of “Fire Tony!” sprang up around Guaranteed Rate Field.

It was hard to see how La Russa was at fault for Hendriks giving up four hits and a sacrifice fly in the first six batters he faced. Hendriks has been brilliant lately, retiring the last 21 batters he faced over 15 appearances before Saturday.

But Hendriks’ being human was more than some fans of a team expected to roll to the AL Central title could handle in the moment.

The “Fire Tony!” chants -returned when the bullpen melted down again in the seventh inning of the nightcap, promptly allowing four runs after taking over a shutout from Lance Lynn.

Lynn was brilliant when the Sox desperately needed him to be, allowing three hits in six scoreless innings in one of his best outings. But Jose Ruiz and Reynaldo Lopez gave up the lead in the seventh before the Sox rallied in the eighth.

All this from a team that seemed to turn a corner when it won three of four on the road against the Twins heading into the All-Star break. But then the Sox dropped two of three to the upstart Guardians to squander some of the momentum — and fan forgiveness — they had.

“Tough loss. Not a lot of analyzing there,” La Russa said after the opener.

But there’s maybe something to be gleaned from how the Guardians have exceeded everyone’s expectations while the Sox have not lived up to theirs.

Cueto, one surprising bright spot in a mostly disappointing season, worked around trouble all day other than the fifth inning.

The Guardians strung together a walk, a hit batter, Steven Kwan’s RBI double, Amed Rosario’s run-scoring single and an error for four runs. One was unearned because of right fielder Gavin Sheets’ throwing error on Rosario’s hit — forcedperhaps by the Guardians’ opportunistic baserunning approach.

“They did it last year [too],” La Russa said. “We’re defending it better, but that’s one of the things they do — [be] aggressive on the bases.”

What the Guardians don’t do is strike out. They are the best contact team in MLB and didn’t strike out once in seven innings against Cueto. It’s the first time in 12 starts this season he didn’t whiff anyone.

“I wasn’t trying to strike out anybody,” Cueto said. “I just tried to pitch to contact, to have good outs and to pitch as long as I could.”

The Guardians pushed the -tempo in the nightcap, as well, when Jose Ramirez and Andres Gimenez turned apparent singles to left into hustle doubles.

On the first, left fielder Eloy Jimenez — whose solo homer put the Sox up 3-0 in the sixth — was late getting the ball back to the infield, and on the second, his throw was off line.

“It’s a good team, a young team,” Cueto said. “Everybody runs a lot, almost everybody. They know how to play the game. ... They are just taking advantage of their abilities.”