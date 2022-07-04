The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 4, 2022
White Sox activate Hendriks, Engel from IL

In corresponding moves, the Sox sent outfielder Adam Haseley and pitcher Jimmy Lambert to Triple-A Charlotte.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
Liam Hendriks pitches against the Twins in Minnesota.

David Berding/Getty Images

As expected, the White Sox activated closer Liam Hendriks (right forearm strain) off the 15-day injured list before Monday’s game against the Twins. Outfielder Adam Engel (strained right hamstring) was also activated.

In corresponding moves, the Sox optioned outfielder Adam Haseley and right-hander Jimmy Lambert to Triple-A Charlotte.

Getting Hendriks back now is a positive for the Sox, who enter perhaps the most crucial stretch of the season. Monday is the start of a 15-game stretch of 14 days against AL Central foes, including matchups with the first-place Twins and second-place Guardians.

Johnny Cueto starts Monday for the Sox against Minnesota’s Dylan Bundy. As of 3 p.m., the tarp was on the grass at Guaranteed Rate Field.

