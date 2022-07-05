The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Twins clobber Kopech with four home runs

Kepler, Polanco, Kirilloff, Miranda go deep against Kopech in right-hander’s latest rocky start

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Twins clobber Kopech with four home runs
Jorge Polanco hits one of the four homers allowed by Michael Kopech Tuesday.

Jorge Polanco of the Minnesota Twins hits a two-run home run in the fifth inning against White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Getty

A troubling thing happened Tuesday on the way to the White Sox having their starting rotation together.

Right-hander Michael Kopech had his fourth straight undistinguished or bad start since leaving a game with a sore right knee on June 13, and this one against the Twins was the worst of the lot. After walking three batters but escaping in the first inning, Kopech was ambushed for four homers as the Sox struggled to even an important series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

A night after a perplexing Sox baserunning gaffe resulted in the first center field to third base triple play ever, the Twins knocked Kopech out in the fifth inning. Kopech allowed six runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out five over 4 23 innings and exited trailing 6-1.

The Twins led 8-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning when the game was delayed by rain.

The homers by Max Kepler, Jose Miranda, Alex Kirilloff and Jorge Polanco gave Sox opponents 52 at Guaranteed Rate Field. By comparison, the Sox have 32. Kirilloff homered again in the seventh against Vince Velasquez, giving the Twins an 8-2 lead.

Kopech owned a 1.92 ERA when he left his start against the Rangers after 13 pitches with a sore right knee. He made his next start a week later, but has allowed 16 earned runs in 21 innings since, raising his ERA to 3.34.

Kopech was 2-2 with a 2.17 ERA in five starts against first-place teams before Tuesday, including five scoreless innings at Minnesota April 22. He was trying to keep the Sox from falling to 0-5 against the Twins and to 5 12 games behind them in the AL Central standings.

The Sox began a stretch of 18 consecutive games against AL Central opponents Monday.

Grandal goes on rehab assignment

Yasmani Grandal leaves for a rehab assignment Wednesday and expects to rejoin the team July 22 after the All-Star break. Granda willl be at Double-A Birmingham through the weekend and then at Triple-A Charlotte, where he’ll work with Sox catching coordinator Julio Mosquera.

Grandal went on the IL with low back spasms June 13.

“My left leg actually pretty much turned off,” Grandal said. “Just because whatever was happening with my back hit a nerve and it like just completely shut the leg off.

“That was the biggest thing because if I wouldn’t have gotten the strength back in that left side, we would have gone in and gotten surgery. That was pretty much what concerned me. Thank God that wasn’t the case and we’ve been working back slowly.”

Jimenez back, but where?

Where Eloy Jimenez gets the bulk of his time — left field or designated hitter — when he comes off the injured list remains to be seen, although DH makes the most sense considering his defensive limitations and coming off an injury.

“You just go day to day,” manager Tony La Russa said. “I don’t know how realistic it is to play him three straight days in the outfield.”

A sore right leg has limited Andrew Vaughn to DH and first base since June 17, but he was working in the outfield with coach Daryl Boston Tuesday.

Jimenez’ arrival could bump third baseman Jake Burger, who is batting .250/.302/.458 with eight homers (and six errors) in 50 games, off the roster. Burger had one plate appearance on the west coast road trip last week, his time cut by Yoan Moncada’s return from the IL.

1,000 hit club

Josh Harrison had a double and single for his 999th and 1,000 career hits. Harrison is batting .353/.423/.500 since May 30.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Eloy’s coming: Jimenez return to White Sox imminent; Grandal due after All-Star break
White Sox open crucial stretch with loss to Twins
Baseball by the numbers: A look at some trends halfway through the season
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks calls for change after mass shooting in Highland Park
Baseball should honor Larry Doby, another pioneer in integrating the sport
This You Gotta See: White Sox’ independence from Twins’ rule is on the line starting Monday
The Latest
Willson Contreras and David Robertson both took home Sun-Times midseason awards.
Cubs
Midseason awards for a team on pace for just shy of 100 losses
The Cubs played game No. 81 on Tuesday against the Brewers, so it’s time to dole out midseason awards.
By Maddie Lee
 
A 15-year-old boy was shot July 5, 2022 in Arcadia Terrace on the Northwest Side.
Crime
15-year-old boy shot in Arcadia Terrace
The boy was walking on the sidewalk about 7:35 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Thorndale Avenue when he was shot in the leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks Tuesday at a news conference on Central Avenue near Green Bay Road in downtown Highland Park, one day after a gunman killed at least seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.
Columnists
Kamala Harris visits Highland Park after July 4th parade massacre: “Should never have happened”
Overnight, two colonies of national and local broadcast press set up shop in the suburb, bracketing the east and west sides of the barricaded Central Avenue.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a news conference on Central Avenue near Green Bay Road in Highland Park on Tuesday evening.
Highland Park parade shooting
Day after mass shooting, VP Kamala Harris visits Highland Park and Chicago, calls for assault weapons ban ‘to end this horror’
The nation’s first woman and person of color to occupy the vice president’s office struck a somber tone before thousands of teachers at McCormick Place while taking the first five minutes to discuss the massacre and push for “reasonable gun safety laws.” Later, she met with local officials in Highland Park and made brief remarks.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman was with the team Tuesday in Milwaukee after a rehab assignment, but the Cubs have yet to announce his next steps.
Cubs
Rotation puzzle: Cubs mapping out next steps for Marcus Stroman, Drew Smyly
Cubs notes: Catcher Willson Contreras is day-to-day with hamstring tightness.
By Maddie Lee
 