Wednesday, July 6, 2022
After Jake Burger, Vince Velasquez land on IL, Yoan Moncada leaves White Sox game with bruised foot

Yoan Moncada left the White Sox’ game against the Twins Wednesday with a bruised right foot.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Nam Y. Huh/AP

X-rays were negative on the third baseman, who fouled pitches off his foot in each of the last two games. The Sox said Moncada is day to day.

He was replaced in the field by Josh Harrison in the top of the seventh. Moncada was 1-for-3, raising his average to .188. He been limited to 37 of the Sox’ 80 games due to oblique, hamstring and quad injuries.

Burger, Velasquez land on IL

Infielder Jake Burger, who played second base in the ninth inning Tuesday night and turned a double play, went on the 10-day injured list with a bone bruise in his right hand, making room for Jimenez on the active roster. Burger’s playing time, especially since third baseman Yoan Moncada came off the IL last week has been limited with one plate appearance since June 26.

Right-hander Vince Velasquez went on the 15-day IL with a blister on his right index finger, and right-hander Jimmy Lambert was recalled from Charlotte. Signed to a $3 million free agent deal in March, Velasquez owns a 5.21 ERA in 14 games including eight starts. He allowed six earned runs overing 4 13 innings in his last three outings, all in relief.

“Vince has had some trouble with the finger so we’ll try to get that well,” La Russa said.

Velasquez didn’t pitch between May 24 and June 15 because of a groin strain.

Second sacker?

The Sox lead the majors with 52 errors, and Burger is second on the team with six errors (Tim Anderson has 10). Manager Tony La Russa didn’t rule out the idea of Burger playing more second base in his career.

“He’s already shown he’s got quick feet,” La Russa said. “His range is OK, would be good. There have been guys playing second base in the big leagues over the years that if they had that productive bat and they could make the routine plays they were a big help. So yeah, the answer is I definitely think so.”

With eight homers in 183 plate appearances, Burger’s homer percentage (4.4) leads the team.

Sox, Notre Dame establish Ed Farmer Endowment

The Sox and Notre Dame announced the creation of the Ed Farmer Media Endowment for Excellence, which will will give scholarships annually to students in the university’s sport, media and culture minor or in the journalism, ethics and democracy program. Farmer, the late Sox radio voice, was a huge Irish football fan.

