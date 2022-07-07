White Sox’ Futures Game OF Oscar Colas ‘a joy to watch’

Outfielder Oscar Colas will be the White Sox’ sole representative in the Futures Game on July 16 at Dodger Stadium.

The left-handed hitting/throwing outfielder owns a .316/.374/.487 batting line with seven homers for High-A Winston-Salem and “is showing a little better in center field than I expected,” said assistant general manager Chris Getz, who oversees the White Sox farm system. “He gets after it. He’s got some range. He has a good arm, just a solid overall presence in center field.”

Colas, a 23-year-old signed out of Cuba in January, has three triples, 13 doubles and 42 RBI. He has 21 walks and 51 strikeouts in 257 plate appearances.

“Offensively, he has the hit tool, he has some power, he has great hands,” Getz said. “He can move the ball around the field, and when he stays square in his swing he can drive the baseball. And it’s loud.”

The Futures Game kicks of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Saturday event. Mike Scioscia will manage the National League team, and Jimmy Rollins will manage the AL team.

Colas seemed to enjoy some spotlight during spring training, so the Futures Game should be right up his alley.

“His overall game has been a joy to watch,” Getz said. “His first full season in the organization and in the United States, so we’re trying to get him as comfortable as possible.

“He’s fun to be around, fun to watch. He plays with some looseness but he gets after it.”

Colas’ teammate at Winston-Salem, shortstop Colson Montgomery, was not selected. Montgomery owns a 42-game on-base streak between Low-A Kannapolis and Winston-Salem.