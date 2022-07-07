The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 7, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Tim Anderson leads All-Star vote for AL shortstops

“I appreciate [the fans] and I thank them for rooting and voting,” Anderson said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Tim Anderson leads All-Star vote for AL shortstops
Tim Anderson leads the American League All-Star voting for shortstops.

Tim Anderson celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on a Jose Abreu double against the Twins Wednesday. (AP)

AP Photos

Tim Anderson holds a 55 to 45 percent online voting lead over the Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette for the starting spot as the American League’s All-Star Game starter. Voters have until 1 p.m. CT to make their picks. The winners will be revealed on the All-Star Starters Reveal show Friday on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.

Pitchers and reserves for both squads — totaling 23 players for each side — will be determined via player ballot choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The complete All-Star rosters will be announced during the All-Star Selection Show on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

“It says a lot about [the fans] that they’re paying attention to what’s really going on,” said Anderson, who entered Thursday with a .314/.354/.425 hitting line, five homers and 10 stolen bases in 10 attempts in 54 games. “Just being thought about and being voted for, I’m thankful for that. I appreciate them, and I thank them for rooting and voting.”

Anderson would join Luke Appling, Chico Carrasquel and Luis Aparicio among White Sox starting All-Star Game shorstops. Aparicio was the last one, in 1970. Anderson was added as a reserve last season when Carlos Correa bowed out for health reasons.

“From the time I jumped into this organization, to see where I’m at now, it’s been a blessing,” Anderson said. “I’m thankful. And to be leading the starting (vote-getter), it’s cool, it’s pretty cool. I’m pretty sure there’s a lot of people that would want to be in that position, and for it to be me, I don’t take anything for granted.”

Votes can be cast at https://www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot.

Colas picked for Futures Game

Outfielder Oscar Colas will represent the Sox at the Futures Game on July 16 at Dodger Stadium.

The left-handed hitting/throwing outfielder owns a .316/.374/.487 batting line with seven homers for High-A Winston-Salem and “is showing a little better in center field than I expected,” said assistant general manager Chris Getz, who oversees the White Sox farm system. “He gets after it. He’s got some range. He has a good arm, just a solid overall presence in center field.”

Colas, a 23-year-old signed out of Cuba in January, has three triples, 13 doubles and 42 RBI. He has 21 walks and 51 strikeouts in 257 plate appearances.

“Offensively, he has the hit tool, he has some power, he has great hands,” Getz said. “He can move the ball around the field, and when he stays square in his swing he can drive the baseball. And it’s loud.”

Related

Moncada returns

Yoan Moncada, who left Wednesday’s game against the Twins after fouling a pitch off his right foot, returned to the lineup Thursday.

“He’s got a foot guard that he wears, doesn’t wear,” manager Tony La Russs said. “He’s been hit two or three times when he doesn’t wear it. Maybe he’ll remember.”

This and that

Andrew Vaughn wasn’t feeling well, manager Tony La Russa said, and was kept out of the starting lineup.

*Yasmani Grandal started his minor league rehab assignment at Double-A Birmingham. Grandal is expected to return after the All-Star break.

*La Russa said there is still no timeline on a return for Aaron Bummer (lat strain).

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ Futures Game OF Oscar Colas is ‘a joy to watch’
‘That’s why we’re here, right?’ White Sox CF Luis Robert strives to play every day
Club 100 members — age 100 and older — get to attend White Sox game
After Jake Burger, Vince Velasquez land on IL, Yoan Moncada leaves with bruised foot
Eloy Jimenez homers in return from IL, and White Sox walk off on Leury Garcia’s single
‘It’s tough right now,’ says Michael Kopech after White Sox latest loss to Twins
The Latest
Flowers are laid at a memorial Wednesday for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park shooting suspect’s father says he had ‘zero’ involvement, according to media reports
“I had no — not an inkling, warning — that this was going to happen,” Robert Crimo Jr., told ABC. “I am just shocked.”
By Zack Miller
 
Kirby Dach was traded by the Blackhawks on Thursday at the NHL Draft.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade Kirby Dach to Canadiens for 13th, 66th overall draft picks
The Dach trade came just hours after the Hawks traded Alex DeBrincat, two parts of a crazy day at the 2022 NHL Draft.
By Ben Pope
 
The Consumers Building, 220 S. State St., (left), and the Century Building (right), 202 S. State St.
Architecture and Design
City landmarks panel backs review of State Street buildings that feds say are security risk
The members act after getting a petition from more than 22,000 people who voiced support for saving the early 20th century structures, setting up a potential show down with the federal government over security concerns for the nearby Dirksen Federal Courthouse.
By David Roeder
 
Music_Michael_Jackson_Album.JPG
Music
3 Michael Jackson songs, alleged to be fake, removed from streaming services
Some fans claim the tunes from the posthumous album ‘Michael’ used the vocals of another singer.
By USA TODAY
 
Lisa Holder White is sworn in as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois by Justice Mary Jane Theis at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.
Politics
Lisa Holder White sworn in as first Black woman on state Supreme Court: ‘We need not limit our dreams or settle for less’
“Taking my oath in this place today recognizes the undeniable value and merit of what I — as a Black woman, mother, daughter, sister, wife and jurist — have to contribute to the work of our state’s highest court,” the Decatur Republican said.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 