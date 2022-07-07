White Sox’ Tim Anderson leads All-Star vote for AL shortstops

Tim Anderson holds a 55 to 45 percent online voting lead over the Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette for the starting spot as the American League’s All-Star Game starter. Voters have until 1 p.m. CT to make their picks. The winners will be revealed on the All-Star Starters Reveal show Friday on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.

Pitchers and reserves for both squads — totaling 23 players for each side — will be determined via player ballot choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The complete All-Star rosters will be announced during the All-Star Selection Show on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

“It says a lot about [the fans] that they’re paying attention to what’s really going on,” said Anderson, who entered Thursday with a .314/.354/.425 hitting line, five homers and 10 stolen bases in 10 attempts in 54 games. “Just being thought about and being voted for, I’m thankful for that. I appreciate them, and I thank them for rooting and voting.”

Anderson would join Luke Appling, Chico Carrasquel and Luis Aparicio among White Sox starting All-Star Game shorstops. Aparicio was the last one, in 1970. Anderson was added as a reserve last season when Carlos Correa bowed out for health reasons.

“From the time I jumped into this organization, to see where I’m at now, it’s been a blessing,” Anderson said. “I’m thankful. And to be leading the starting (vote-getter), it’s cool, it’s pretty cool. I’m pretty sure there’s a lot of people that would want to be in that position, and for it to be me, I don’t take anything for granted.”

Votes can be cast at https://www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot.

Colas picked for Futures Game

Outfielder Oscar Colas will represent the Sox at the Futures Game on July 16 at Dodger Stadium.

The left-handed hitting/throwing outfielder owns a .316/.374/.487 batting line with seven homers for High-A Winston-Salem and “is showing a little better in center field than I expected,” said assistant general manager Chris Getz, who oversees the White Sox farm system. “He gets after it. He’s got some range. He has a good arm, just a solid overall presence in center field.”

Colas, a 23-year-old signed out of Cuba in January, has three triples, 13 doubles and 42 RBI. He has 21 walks and 51 strikeouts in 257 plate appearances.

“Offensively, he has the hit tool, he has some power, he has great hands,” Getz said. “He can move the ball around the field, and when he stays square in his swing he can drive the baseball. And it’s loud.”

Moncada returns

Yoan Moncada, who left Wednesday’s game against the Twins after fouling a pitch off his right foot, returned to the lineup Thursday.

“He’s got a foot guard that he wears, doesn’t wear,” manager Tony La Russs said. “He’s been hit two or three times when he doesn’t wear it. Maybe he’ll remember.”

This and that

Andrew Vaughn wasn’t feeling well, manager Tony La Russa said, and was kept out of the starting lineup.

*Yasmani Grandal started his minor league rehab assignment at Double-A Birmingham. Grandal is expected to return after the All-Star break.

*La Russa said there is still no timeline on a return for Aaron Bummer (lat strain).