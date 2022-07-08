White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson named 2022 All-Star starter

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson earned his first American League All-Star selection as a starter Friday, beating Bo Bichette of the Blue Jays in the fan voting.

Anderson, 28, was the lone Sox player voted to start for the AL in the 92nd Midsummer Classic on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

This marks the second AL All-Star selection for Anderson, who’s batting .313 with a .352 on-base percentage, despite missing three weeks because of a groin strain and snapping an 0-for-19 slump with a hit in the ninth inning of the Sox’ 2-1 loss to the Tigers on Thursday.

Anderson was selected to the 2021 AL squad, replacing Carlos Correa. Anderson played two innings on defense but didn’t bat in the game at Coors Field.

“It wasn’t long into my first year where I saw he’s as good as anybody out there,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said before Anderson’s selection as a starter was announced. “I think the more exposure he gets, he took care of a lot of that in that game in Iowa last year.”

Anderson hit a two-run, walk-off homer to rally the Sox to a 9-8 victory over the Yankees at the first “Field of Dreams” game in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 12.

