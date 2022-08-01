The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 1, 2022
White Sox CF Luis Robert unlikely to play in Royals series

“He was feeling better yesterday, he still gets some symptoms,” manager Tony La Russa said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Luis Robert hasn’t played since July 15.

Luis Robert, center, slides past Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez to score on a two-run single by Andrew Vaughn, as umpire Lance Barrett watches during the first inning on July 15, 2022. Robert hasn’t played since. (AP)

AP Photos

Center fielder Luis Robert’s absence from the White Sox lineup will likely be extended at least another three days. Robert is “unlikely” to play in the series against the Royals Monday through Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, manager Tony La Russa said.

Robert has been sidelined since leaving a game against the Twins July 15 and subsequently going on the injured list with lightheadedness and blurred vision.

Robert went to Triple-A Charlotte for a rehab assignment and got five at-bats as a designated hitter Friday, then was out with cold symptoms and returned to Chicago.

Robert was in the White Sox clubhouse Monday and played catch but declined a request to be interviewed.

“He was feeling better yesterday, he still gets some symptoms,” La Russa said. “Being careful with him. He is getting better so our fingers remain crossed.”

La Russa said the symptoms Robert is experiencing are cold symptoms. La Russa declined to discuss the lightheadedness and blurred vision issue.

“If they’re asking about the lineup that’s up there, I’m the guy you should ask,” La Russa said. “But if they ask about what’s happening on the health side, I’m more likely to make a mistake than say something that makes sense.”

Asked if Robert is lightheaded and dealing with blurred vision, La Russa said, “That’s an area that, we’re not exactly sure it’s tied together. I just know he was better yesterday.

“I don’t know how it all comes together, what he feels the one day, when he felt it first in Minnesota.”

Robert, a Gold Glove winner as a rookie in 2020, is batting 301.334.461 with 12 homers, 11 stolen bases and a .795 OPS, mostly filling the No. 3 spot in La Russa’s lineups.

La Russa said a workout plan is in place but won’t be carried out until Robert feels well enough to do it.

“We don’t want to go backwards,” La Russa said. “Err on the side of caution.”

