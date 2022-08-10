Lenyn Sosa gets start at shortstop for White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Without Tim Anderson, the White Sox’ options at shortstop are limited at a premium position demanding sound defense, and in the absence of Anderson’s All-Star bat, some punch at the plate as well.

There’s Leury Garcia, who can play any position and handles shortstop — his favorite — as smoothly as any. But Garcia, after signing an eyebrow raising $16.5 million, three-year contract in the offseason, is having one of his worst years at the plate with a .211/.237/.274 hitting line and .511 OPS that lumps him in with the least productive players in the majors.

And there’s Lenyn Sosa, the 22-year-old rookie with five games of major league experience. Sosa has pop in his bat — he batted .316/.367/.512 with 16 homers in 85 games between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte — and he roped a 427-foot homer in a 3-2 Sox victory Tuesday night, helping them gain a split of a doubleheader.

Sosa, 3-for-16 in five games, earned his first major league start at shortstop against the Royals Wednesday night, batting ninth in manager Tony La Russa’s lineup.

“My answer is anybody who hits a home run and gets a hit injects energy into our club,” La Russa said when asked if Sosa might get some regular playing time. “We’re looking for runs. The fact he gets called up in a tough situation and produces is more impressive. Anybody who does what he does is going to help our club.”

Garcia was hobbling Tuesday, and he played both games of the doubleheader, so it wasn’t a surprise that Sosa, who played second base Tuesday, got the start Wednesday at his favorite position.

“The moment they told me I was coming here I was focused on doing everything in my power to help this team,” he said through a translator Tuesday. “[Today] was one of those days. That’s what I’m trying to do, just help this team as much as I can.”

The Sox don’t expect him or anyone else to be Anderson. Since 2020, the Sox are 145-106 when Anderson is in the starting lineup and 39-42 when he is not. They’re 121-69 when he gets a hit, 70-29 when he gets two or more and 27-3 when he homers.

Sosa has one homer, “a very special homer” in a “very special moment,” he said.

When he was up for the first time in the majors in late June, he was 1-for-13 with a walk and three strikeouts. Fans wanted to see more of him, but he was sent to Charlotte. Sosa put the first major league experience in his pocket.

“I learned you have to be patient here, hou have to execute and you can’t let mistakes happen,” he said. “You have to take advantage of every pitcher’s mistake. You can’t let those pitches in the middle just land there. You have to do some damage.”

When he was up, Sosa played second base only.

La Russa liked the way he handled second.

“Very impressive. He caught the ball,” La Russa said. “nice and relaxed.”

“He hit a bomb, too. Way out. He might play Thursday afternoon somewhere. He can play can play all three spots [shortstop, second base, third base]. And the more you do the more you play.”