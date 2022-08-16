White Sox come back for another win against Astros

Dylan Cease was just OK. Just Verlander was good, but not great after the White Sox got to him late.

So much for a riveting battle of the top two Cy Young candidates in the American League at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday night. Pitching wise, it wasn’t bad.

But drama wise, it raised a curtain for the eighth and ninth innings after Gavin Sheets’ pinch double into the right field corner against Verlander in the seventh scored Josh Harrison and Seby Zavala to make it a 3-3 game.

Yoan Moncada’s bloop two-out single to center against Hector Neris scored pinch runner Adam Engel with the go-ahead run in the eighth, and Liam Hendriks converted his 18th consecutive save opportunity as the White Sox, making Guaranteed Rate Field come alive again, beat the Astros 4-3 for their second win in two nights against the Astros.

The result gave the Sox (61-56) their fifth consecutive win, including two in this important four-game series against the AL’s best team, and pulled them to within one game of the AL Central leading Guardians.

“We’ve got a lot of fight and we’re a good team,” said Sheets, who is 5-for-10 in his career as a pinch hitter.

“The numbers aren’t important,” said Moncada, who has struggled offensively this season. “What’s important is doing what it takes to win games.

Verlander gave up three runs on seven hits in seven innings, striking out four and walking one. Cease gave up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three in five innings.

“I was very excited going into it,” Cease said, “but it definitely wasn’t one of my sharper outings. The team picked me up and it turned into a cool night.

“That was electric. Putting it on them late and the crowd going crazy, that was special.”

Twenty four hours after the Sox’ biggest victory of the season, Cease and Verlander treated 23,476 cranked up fans to the best pitching matchup of the season.

For most of the night, Verlander, 39, showed why he is the man to beat in his phenomenal bounceback year from Tommy John surgery, throwing six innings of one-run ball before Sheets’ pinch double. Cease, 26, had his streak of 14 consecutive starts with one earned run or fewer allowed halted, allowing three runs in five innings, his shortest start since July 2 at San Francisco. Two walks to open the third, a well-struck ball that could have been caught that inning and a home run by Jose Altuve in the fifth were Cease’s undoing.

Fans and media had talked about the matchup for a few days, when the series pitching probables were set. Players have been talking for much longer.

“We’ve been talking about it for a couple of weeks now,” said Sox right-hander Jimmy Lambert, who combined with Jose Ruiz, Vince Velasquez and Hendriks for four innings of scoreless relief.

Josh Harrison’s infield single off Jose Altuve’s glove plated the first run in the second inning but the Sox had to settle for one despite four singles that inning.

The Astros pounced for two runs in the third when Cease walked Altuve and Yuli Gurriel to open the inning. Cease struck out Yordan Alvarez and picked Altuve off second and was a pitch away from escaping but Alex Bregman doubled off the tip of right fielder Andrew Vaughn’s glove near the wall, scoring a run. Kyle Tucker followed with an RBI double to give the Astros a 2-1 lead.

Cease saw his ERA inflate to a still spiffy 2.09. He wanted to beat Verlander but knew the importance of the game for the Sox, who are 20-11 record in their last 31 games — the best in the AL.

“[Cease] wasn’t sharp but if he doesn’t compete like he does we don’t come back against Verlander,” La Russa said. “I’ll remember this one when I think about him for a long time.”