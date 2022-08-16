The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox come back for another win against Astros

Gavin Sheets’ two-run pinch double and Yoan Moncada’s second straight go-ahead single propelled the Sox to their fifth straight victory.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox come back for another win against Astros
Liam Hendriks converts his 18th straight save opportunity.

Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates the final out to defeat the Houston Astros 4-3 at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty

Dylan Cease was just OK. Just Verlander was good, but not great after the White Sox got to him late.

So much for a riveting battle of the top two Cy Young candidates in the American League at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday night. Pitching wise, it wasn’t bad.

But drama wise, it raised a curtain for the eighth and ninth innings after Gavin Sheets’ pinch double into the right field corner against Verlander in the seventh scored Josh Harrison and Seby Zavala to make it a 3-3 game.

Yoan Moncada’s bloop two-out single to center against Hector Neris scored pinch runner Adam Engel with the go-ahead run in the eighth, and Liam Hendriks converted his 18th consecutive save opportunity as the White Sox, making Guaranteed Rate Field come alive again, beat the Astros 4-3 for their second win in two nights against the Astros.

The result gave the Sox (61-56) their fifth consecutive win, including two in this important four-game series against the AL’s best team, and pulled them to within one game of the AL Central leading Guardians.

“We’ve got a lot of fight and we’re a good team,” said Sheets, who is 5-for-10 in his career as a pinch hitter.

“The numbers aren’t important,” said Moncada, who has struggled offensively this season. “What’s important is doing what it takes to win games.

Verlander gave up three runs on seven hits in seven innings, striking out four and walking one. Cease gave up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three in five innings.

“I was very excited going into it,” Cease said, “but it definitely wasn’t one of my sharper outings. The team picked me up and it turned into a cool night.

“That was electric. Putting it on them late and the crowd going crazy, that was special.”

Twenty four hours after the Sox’ biggest victory of the season, Cease and Verlander treated 23,476 cranked up fans to the best pitching matchup of the season.

For most of the night, Verlander, 39, showed why he is the man to beat in his phenomenal bounceback year from Tommy John surgery, throwing six innings of one-run ball before Sheets’ pinch double. Cease, 26, had his streak of 14 consecutive starts with one earned run or fewer allowed halted, allowing three runs in five innings, his shortest start since July 2 at San Francisco. Two walks to open the third, a well-struck ball that could have been caught that inning and a home run by Jose Altuve in the fifth were Cease’s undoing.

Fans and media had talked about the matchup for a few days, when the series pitching probables were set. Players have been talking for much longer.

“We’ve been talking about it for a couple of weeks now,” said Sox right-hander Jimmy Lambert, who combined with Jose Ruiz, Vince Velasquez and Hendriks for four innings of scoreless relief.

Josh Harrison’s infield single off Jose Altuve’s glove plated the first run in the second inning but the Sox had to settle for one despite four singles that inning.

The Astros pounced for two runs in the third when Cease walked Altuve and Yuli Gurriel to open the inning. Cease struck out Yordan Alvarez and picked Altuve off second and was a pitch away from escaping but Alex Bregman doubled off the tip of right fielder Andrew Vaughn’s glove near the wall, scoring a run. Kyle Tucker followed with an RBI double to give the Astros a 2-1 lead.

Cease saw his ERA inflate to a still spiffy 2.09. He wanted to beat Verlander but knew the importance of the game for the Sox, who are 20-11 record in their last 31 games — the best in the AL.

“[Cease] wasn’t sharp but if he doesn’t compete like he does we don’t come back against Verlander,” La Russa said. “I’ll remember this one when I think about him for a long time.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he didn’t hear fan telling him to use pinch runner
White Sox score four in eighth, beat Astros
White Sox’ Cease vs. Astros’ Verlander could be a Cy to behold
An explanation for White Sox’ offensive struggles
Andrew Vaughn becoming a Mr. Clutch for White Sox
Far tougher tests loom for White Sox
The Latest
Cubs lefty Justin Steele didn’t allow an earned run against the Nationals on Tuesday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Justin Steele takes next step in development vs. Nationals
Steele said he hopes to feel comfortable with a “bona fide” third pitch by next season.
By Maddie Lee
 
On June 12th, a driver hit and killed Peter Paquette as he crossed Irving Park Road on foot in a marked crosswalk.
Chicago
Pedestrian struck by car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lake View
A 52-year-old man was critically injured after a car struck him in a left northbound lane in the 3500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Tuesday night.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jerry Starkman, founder of Mustard’s Last Stand in Evanston.
Obituaries
Jerry Starkman, who founded Mustard’s Last Stand hot dog haven near Northwestern’s football stadium, dead at 84
Over 53 years, the family-owned business has served up hot dogs to NU alums including David Schwimmer, Seth Meyers, Charlton Heston; actors William Petersen and Katie Holmes; Cubs pitchers Kerry Wood and Mark Prior; and Wildcats football coach Patrick Fitzgerald.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Festival-goers walk along Riot Fest grounds on day 4 of Riot Fest at Douglass Park, Sept. 19, 2021.
Editorials
Calls to quell Riot Fest should lead to compromise about Douglass Park
The park district should have a sit-down with the community about the frequency and size of music events and reach an arrangement that benefits residents.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Cook County health officials reported the first probable case of monkeypox June 25, 2022 in suburban Forest Park.
Crime
Man traveling in car shot to death in Humboldt Park
The man, 32, was shot in the back about 12:43 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Huron Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 