White Sox, Guardians delayed by rain

CLEVELAND — The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Cleveland Guardians Saturday at Progressive will start in a rain delay.

The game was slated to begin at 11:05 a.m. (CT).

Right-handers Dylan Cease (12-5, 2.09) and Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.63) are the scheduled starters.

The Sox (62-59) will try to for their second straight win and cut their 2 1⁄ 2 game gap behind the first-place Guardians (64-56) in the AL Central. The Sox trail the second-place Twins by 1 1⁄ 2 games.

Before the game, catcher Yasmani Grandal landed on the 10-day injured list with a left knee strain and the contract of catcher Carlos Perez was selected from Triple-ACharlotte. The Sox also transferred reliever Kyle Crick to the 60-day injured list.

Grandal suffered the injury Saturday night attempting to score on Elvis Andrus’ single in the seventh inning. He is hitting .203 with three home runs in 74 games.

Pérez, 26, is hitting .257/.319/.446 with 17 home runs in 91 games with Charlotte this season.