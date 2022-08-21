The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 21, 2022
White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal lands on 10-day injured list with left knee strain

White Sox select contract of Carlos Perez from Triple-A Charlotte

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Yasmani Grandal injured his left knee Saturday night.

Yasmani Granda of the White Sox is helped to his feet by training staff and coach Miguel Cairo after he was injured on a play at home plate at Progressive Field on August 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Getty Images)

Getty

CLEVELAND — White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal landed on the 10-day injured list with a left knee strain Sunday, and Triple-A catcher Carlos Perez was selected fromCharlotte to take his place on the active roster.

Perez arrived at Progressive Field Sunday morning before the Sox’ scheduled game against the Guardians.

Grandal, who suffered the injury Saturday night attempting to score on Elvis Andrus’ single in the seventh inning, was getting an MRI Sunday morning. He is hitting .203 with three home runs in 74 games.

“They’re waiting to see,” manager Tony La Russa said. “He left on crutches [Saturday night] and he kind of limped in without the crutches so, we’ll see.”

Pérez, 26, is hitting .257/.319/.446 with 17 home runs in 91 games with Charlotte this season.

Seby Zavala assumes the role of No. 1 catcher in Grandal’s absence. A native of Valencia, Venezuela, Pérez has no major-league experience and will wear uniform No. 21.

