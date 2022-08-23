The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
White Sox’ Michael Kopech lands on injured list; Tanner Banks recalled from Charlotte

Kopech lands on on the 15-day IL with a left knee strain.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Michael Kopech threw 19 pitches and faced four batters before leaving the game with soreness behind his knee on Monday in Kansas City.

Charlie Riedel/AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After lasting four batters and throwing 19 pitches in his start against the Royals Monday in Kansas City, White Sox starter Michael Kopech landed on the 15-day injured list with a left knee strain.

The Sox recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte.

Kopech, the Sox’ third best starting pitcher in their rotation behind Cy Young candidate Dylan Cease and American League Player of the Week Johnny Cueto, owns a 4-9 record and 3.58 ERA in 11023 innings in his first full season as a starter.

The Sox expect him to be ready to go when he becomes eligible to return on Sept. 7.

All four batters reached base Monday and Kopech was charged with four runs in a 6-4 loss. On June 2 in Chicago, Kopech left his start against the Rangers with soreness in his left knee.

Kopech was lined up to start against the Diamondbacks Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Davis Martin has made four starts for the Sox, shuttling back and forth from Triple-A Charlotte, and could be called up Saturday. Martin owns a 4.25 ERA and lasted five, 5 13, six and 5 23 innings in four starts, owning a 4.09 ERA as a starter.

Banks is 1-0 with a 3.16 ERA in 29 relief appearances with the White Sox this season and gives the Sox a needed arm in the bullpen. The Sox, who open a three-game series against the Orioles Tuesday night, used everyone in their bullpen Monday except for closer Liam Hendriks.

Banks has held the opposition scoreless in 14 of his last 17 appearances since June 2. He is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in five games (two starts) with Charlotte in 2022.

NOTE: The Sunday postponed game against the Guardians in Cleveland has been rescheduled for Sept. 15 at 12:10 p.m. Chicago time.

