White Sox’s Yoan Moncada leaves game with tight hamstring

BALTIMORE, Md. — White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada exited the team’s game against the Orioles Thursday with left hamstring tightness.

Trainer James Kruk came on the field to meet Moncada after the infielder made a nice play charging a bunt by Terrin Vavra and throwing to first baseman Jose Abreu for the out.

Moncada stayed in the game and made a running catch near the foul line in left field in the third inning but looked uncomfortable moving around otherwise.

He was removed from the game when the Sox took the field in the fifth inning. Second baseman Josh Harrison moved to third base and Romy Gonzalez entered the game at second.

Moncada, who had two singles, is day-to-day.

Moncada’s defense has been superb this season and during this series in particular. In the Sox’s 5-3 win over the Orioles Wednesday, he made a backhand stop on the line and in one move spun around, touched third and threw to first to complete a double play with the bases loaded.

