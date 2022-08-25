The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 25, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’s Yoan Moncada leaves game with tight hamstring

The third baseman came up sore after making a good play in the second inning.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Yoan Moncada and White Sox trainer James Kruk.

White Sox head trainer James Kruk checks on third baseman Yoan Moncada after a play against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning. (AP)

AP Photos

BALTIMORE, Md. — White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada exited the team’s game against the Orioles Thursday with left hamstring tightness.

Trainer James Kruk came on the field to meet Moncada after the infielder made a nice play charging a bunt by Terrin Vavra and throwing to first baseman Jose Abreu for the out.

Moncada stayed in the game and made a running catch near the foul line in left field in the third inning but looked uncomfortable moving around otherwise.

He was removed from the game when the Sox took the field in the fifth inning. Second baseman Josh Harrison moved to third base and Romy Gonzalez entered the game at second.

Moncada, who had two singles, is day-to-day.

Moncada’s defense has been superb this season and during this series in particular. In the Sox’s 5-3 win over the Orioles Wednesday, he made a backhand stop on the line and in one move spun around, touched third and threw to first to complete a double play with the bases loaded.

The Latest
Andrew Vaughn hit his 14th homer leading off the first inning Thursday.
White Sox
White Sox’s Andrew Vaughn responds to leadoff role with homer on first pitch
Vaughn led off the White Sox’s game against the Orioles with a homer to right field.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
ME_TIME_UNIT_028_12862_R.jpg
Movies and TV
Kevin Hart’s ‘Me Time’ a waste of Your Time
Stunningly unfunny Netflix film pairs the comedian with Mark Wahlberg as reunited buddies partying and committing awful acts of revenge.
By Richard Roeper
 
Immigration Advocates Rally On 10th Anniversary Of DACA Policy
Editorials
Provide ‘Dreamers’ with the permanent protections they need
Lawmakers must keep advocating for proposed legislative solutions that place DACA recipients on the pathway to U.S. citizenship.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Visitors pay their respects on July 7 for the seven people killed in the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park.
Other Views
Highland Park will forever be in my heart
After the tragedy on July 4 this year, I knew I needed to reconnect with my roots and ties.
By Lauren J. Senoff
 
Lisa Van Allen, in a promotional image from her appearance in the 2019 Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.” Van Allen is testifying in Kelly’s federal trial on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.
R. Kelly
‘They were thinking about killing me’: Lisa Van Allen takes stand in R. Kelly trial
Featured prominently in the 2019 Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” Van Allen is now a key witness in an alleged early-2000s conspiracy to recover tapes of Kelly sexually abusing an underage girl and to rig his earlier 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County.
By Jon Seidel and Andy Grimm
 