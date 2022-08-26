The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 27, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Johnny Cueto has rare rough outing in Sox’ loss to Diamondbacks

He was tagged for a season-high seven runs through the first three innings of a 7-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday that fueled postgame boos.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Johnny Cueto has rare rough outing in Sox’ loss to Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago White Sox

Johnny Cueto wipes sweat from his forehead in the dugout after allowing six runs in the second inning Friday.

Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images

The White Sox face the untimely but too frequent prospect of losing center fielder Luis Robert for an extended period because of a bone bruise on his right hand.

But they couldn’t foresee nor afford a rare rough outing from pitching savior Johnny Cueto.

But that was the case Friday as Cueto was tagged for a season-high seven runs through the first three innings of a 7-2 loss to the Diamondbacks that fueled postgame boos.

“They came to see us win a ballgame, and we got beat,” manager Tony La Russa said. “Most of the game, it was lopsided, right? They have every right to be upset — at the team, management, whatever — they’ve got every right to do it.

“But I’m just saying, the fact that they were here and they did say, ‘Let’s go, White Sox,’ is amazing. It’s amazing fan support here, and I’ve got plenty of experience. But there ain’t no free lunch. It’s a two-way relationship. They support you, and you’ve got to give back. So we’ve got to do more about giving back.”

The loss, the Sox’ seventh in their last nine games, dropped them to the .500 mark (63-63) for the first time since Aug. 11 after a loss to the Royals.

The biggest blow was a three-run double by Josh Rojas with two outs in the second inning, and Emmanuel Rivera capped the six-run rally with a home run.

The blast ended Cueto’s streak of not allowing a homer at 35‰ innings, and Cueto’s streak of quality starts ended at 10.

Daulton Varsho smacked a homer with one out in the third to increase the Diamondbacks’ lead to 7-0.

“It was just a bad outing,” Cueto said. “I’m a human being, too. And it happens.”

Meanwhile, La Russa admitted Robert would need a few days of rest after tests revealed inflammation as well as a bruise.

“When he takes a normal swing, it’s OK,” La Russa said before the game. “But if he takes a funky swing, it seems like it irritates it.”

La Russa, however, all but ruled out Robert heading to the 10-day injured list.

“If he gets the weekend off and [with] the day off Monday and all of a sudden he’s ready Tuesday, he’s definitely worth it,” La Russa said.

Left fielder Eloy Jimenez left the game in the ninth, three innings after appearing to limp while running out an infield hit.

Anderson to play for Team USA

Shortstop Tim Anderson will play for Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, MLB announced on its Twitter account.

“He’ll put on a show because he rises to the occasion,” La Russa said. “For all of us that get to see him, let the world see him, see how special he is. I’m very pleased.”

Anderson continued his recovery from surgery by performing drills with a bandage around his left hand before the game.

“He’s doing all the stuff to keep himself in shape, and pretty soon he’ll start swinging and doing other things,” La Russa said. “Every report is he’s working really well. It’s all positive.”

Moncada sits out

Third baseman Yoan Moncada didn’t play because of tightness in his left hamstring but could return Saturday, La Russa said.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
He’s D-back: Rookie Alek Thomas returns to South Side
Trying — and failing — to imagine Jerry Reinsdorf holding his White Sox employees accountable
One pitch away from series victory, White Sox are walked off by Orioles
White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn responds to leadoff role with home run on first pitch
White Sox’ Yoan Moncada leaves game with tight hamstring
Keeper by the dozen: 12-single attack, Giolito’s strong start, Moncada’s defense help White Sox topple Orioles
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Diamondbacks_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
He’s D-back: Rookie Alek Thomas returns to South Side
His father, Allen, was the Sox’ longtime strength and conditioning coordinator before the team didn’t renew his contract last offseason.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Sun_Times_files.png
News
Man shot and killed inside restaurant in Humboldt Park
He was shot through the window while inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sun_Times.png
Crime
Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
The 65-year-old was near a residence in the 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he was shot in the chest, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mount Carmel’s Darrion Gilliam (17) celebrates his touchdown against St. Rita.
High School Football
Top-ranked Mount Carmel dominates St. Rita in season opener
Caravan quarterback Blainey Dowling has matured into a star.
By Michael O’Brien
 