Wednesday, August 31, 2022
White Sox’ spring training schedule announced

Sox will play four Cactus League games vs. the Cubs.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, spring training home of the White Sox.

Fans watch a White Sox spring training game last year at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The White Sox will open their spring training game schedule Feb. 25 when they host the San Diego Padres at Camelback Ranch, the club’s spring training home.

Major League Baseball announced the Cactus League schedule Wednesday.

The Sox’ 2023 spring schedule features 15 home dates, including the Cubs March 17. The Sox and Cubs play three games at the Cubs’ Sloan Park in Mesa on March 10, 27 and 28, the spring finale.

The Sox schedule also includes a home date against World Baseball Classic team on March 9. The particular team will be announced later.

The Sox open the 2023 regular season March 30 at Houston.

White Sox spring training information is available at whitesox.com/spring. Schedule is subject to change.

2023_White_Spring_Schedule_Calendar.png

