Wednesday, August 31, 2022
White Sox manager Tony La Russa will see heart specialists, be out indefinitely

La Russa unexpectedly skipped Tuesday’s game on the advice of his doctors.

By  Bob Nightengale | USA Today
 Updated  
White Sox manager Tony La Russa will undergo tests on his heart and be away from the team for an indefinite time.

Julio Cortez/AP

White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely while undergoing tests on his heart, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to USA TODAY on the condition of anonymity.

La Russa will fly to Phoenix on Wednesday night and is scheduled to see doctors Thursday at the Mayo Clinic.

The team issued a statement Wednesday afternoon: “Following a medical evaluation this morning, Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa now is scheduled over the coming days to undergo additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians. His absence from the club will be indefinite pending the results of these evaluations.”

La Russa, 77, baseball’s oldest manager, recently had tests by a cardiologist in Chicago, who recommended Tuesday night that he miss the game against the Kansas City Royals. La Russa underwent further tests Wednesday and it was advised that he see heart specialists.

“It’s unbelievably tough,” outfielder Andrew Vaughn said. “We really don’t have much information on what’s going on.”

It’s unknown whether La Russa, inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014, will return this season. He will enter 2023, depending on his health, in the final year of his three-year contract.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will serve as the interim manager in La Russa’s absence.

La Russa has been under a lot of stress this season, drawing the wrath of fans who have called for his firing. The White Sox were heavily favored to win the AL Central, but just 63-66, six games out of first place behind the Cleveland Guardians.

