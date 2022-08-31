White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely: report

White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be away from the team for an indefinite time while undergoing medical tests in Arizona, according to a report by USA Today Sports baseball writer Bob Nightengale. La Russa is under the care of his personal doctors.

He missed Tuesday night’s game against the Royals,

La Russa, 77, held his daily meeting with media at about 4 p.m. Tuesday and seemed fine. He was also seen talking to general manager Rick Hahn on the field before the game — not an unusual occurrence — and going through his normal routine. Earlier, he was on the field while players were doing early work. La Russa also chatted with former Oakland Athletics All-Star pitcher Dave Stewart.

Chicago #WhiteSox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely while undergoing further testing with his personal doctors in Arizona. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 31, 2022

Bench coach Miguel Cairo managed the team in La Russa’s absence.

La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, is in his second season managing the Sox since getting hired before the 2021 season to come out of a nine-year retirement from a Hall of Fame career. The Sox won 93 games and the American League Central Division title in 2021 but have been among the biggest disappointments in baseball in 2022. They fell to 63-66 and to six games out of first place.

