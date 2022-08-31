The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely: report

La Russa is undergoing tests in Arizona while under the care of his personal doctors.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely: report
AP22242593439203.jpg

AP

White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be away from the team for an indefinite time while undergoing medical tests in Arizona, according to a report by USA Today Sports baseball writer Bob Nightengale. La Russa is under the care of his personal doctors.

He missed Tuesday night’s game against the Royals,

La Russa, 77, held his daily meeting with media at about 4 p.m. Tuesday and seemed fine. He was also seen talking to general manager Rick Hahn on the field before the game — not an unusual occurrence — and going through his normal routine. Earlier, he was on the field while players were doing early work. La Russa also chatted with former Oakland Athletics All-Star pitcher Dave Stewart.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo managed the team in La Russa’s absence.

La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, is in his second season managing the Sox since getting hired before the 2021 season to come out of a nine-year retirement from a Hall of Fame career. The Sox won 93 games and the American League Central Division title in 2021 but have been among the biggest disappointments in baseball in 2022. They fell to 63-66 and to six games out of first place.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ spring training schedule announced
White Sox belt 3 homers — 2 by Gavin Sheets — but lose fifth in row
At discretion of doctors, White Sox manager Tony La Russa to miss game Tuesday
White Sox pitching prospect Norge Vera is getting attention
World champion 2005 White Sox have some advice for this year’s team
Joe Crede says playing through back pain hasn’t hurt him today
The Latest
The Downers Grove Public Library’s plan to host a drag-themed bingo event for teens in October has been attacked by a congressional candidate and a conservative organization.
Suburban Chicago
‘They can choose not to come’: Downers Grove library responds to criticism of drag-themed bingo event
The Downers Grove Public Library’s plan to host a drag-themed bingo event for teens in October
By Daily Herald
 
Dozens of new Chicago Police Department officers take an oath during graduation at Navy Pier on March 29, 2022.
City Hall
Vallas outlines plan to ease police staffing shortage
The plan, the most detailed yet released by any mayoral challenger, includes waiving the residency requirement for veteran officers, holding police entrance exams twice a month online, and running academy training night and day.
By Fran Spielman
 
Federal authorities say Dawn Frankowski identified herself as the woman circled in blue in this image.
Crime
2nd Illinoisan in two days pleads guilty in connection with Capitol breach
Dawn Frankowski, 54, now faces up to six months behind bars.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden spoke publicly for the first time about emails he had sent from 2011-18 that contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
NFL
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden ‘ashamed’ of emails that cost him his job
Gruden spoke publicly about the affair for the first time since he resigned as coach of the Raiders last October.
By Associated Press
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the US Capitol breach
More than 800 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in nearly all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 32 known residents face charges for their role.
By Jon Seidel
 