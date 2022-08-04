The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 4, 2022
White Sox get core group together for first time this season

“That was how it was supposed to be since spring training,” Jose Abreu said Thursday. “Today is the day.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson.

Jose Abreu (79) and Tim Anderson of the White Sox celebrate a win against the Guardians at Progressive Field on July 13, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Getty Images)

Getty

ARLINGTON, Texas — Thursday marked just the 37th time Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert were in the same lineup since 2020.

It says a lot about the Sox’ injury woes this season and last. That they were together, finally, with 58 games left on the schedule and two games to make up to catch the AL Central leading Twins says something worth feeling good about in a season light on feel-good moments.

The Sox were 25-11 with that group in the lineup.

The Sox (53-51) opened a four-game series against the Rangers (46-58) having won four of their last five games and 12 of 18 and needing to win series. Repeatedly.

“I know what the standings are, our fans know what the standings are,” manager Tony La Russa said before the game. “But to be in contention, you have to be a winning club. And then you’ve got to win a lot. Plus-two is a nice place to get to because we’ve been trying to get there, let’s get to 10 and then 15. You know what I mean. It’s like you’re on a trip and you stop somewhere to get gas or lunch, you’re not at the destination.”

Abreu, who is entering a month that historically has been the best of his career, was batting .375/423/.574 with five homers, 12 doubles and 23 RBI in his last 35 games, has played like a leader and conducted himself like one as well — he was selected as the Sox winner for the 2022 Heart & Hustle Award.

He also spoke like a leader Thursday.

“Our mindset is let’s give it all to these [58] games to see what happens,” he said. “Let’s work hard together. We’ll see at the end.

“We are a good team. We know that. Right now, our goal has to be trying to stay healthy. If we stay healthy and we stay on the field, we know we are going to be good.”

Robert in lineup

Robert, playing for the first time since July 15, described his ordeal with lightheadedness and blurred vision as “weird.” The team attributed it a virus and possible vitamin deficiencies.

Robert said Thursday he has been symptom free for three days. He was reinstated from the injured list Tuesday but did not play Tuesday or Wednesday. The plan for Robert is to play center field Friday, rest Saturday and play center field Sunday.

“Ever since [July 15], it was a few things with my vision. Just a bunch of stuff,” Robert said through a translator.

“Now I’m better, I’m good. We’ll see how it goes [Friday] when I’m in center field. That will be the challenge.”

Rober made an immediate impact. Batting second, he lined a single to center field against Rangers lefty Cole Ragans, making his major league debut, in the first inning. He walked a scored on Andrew Vaughn’s tap in front of the plate, outrunning Ragans’ scoop throw to the plate in the third.

Lopez closer to return

Reynaldo Lopez threw a bullpen Wednesday in Chicago and said he’ll pitch in sim game this weekend in Texas. Lopez, on the IL with a low back strain, described his issue as stiffness.

