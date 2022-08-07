White Sox bats come alive, defeat Rangers 8-2 to gain series split

ARLINGTON, Texas — “If we swing at the ball in the strike zone and we get the barrel on it, we get production,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Sunday morning.

Like the ball Andrew Vaughn barreled over the left field fence later that afternoon. Or the ones AJ Pollock barreled for two doubles and Luis Robert for one.

Hit ball hard and far, win ball game.

It’s what the Sox (55-53) have failed to do for much of an exasperating season and what they couldn’t do in the first three games of the series. But they demonstrated the mash successfully in an 8-2 victory over the Rangers (48-60) Sunday at Globe Life Field. Perhaps it was the second pregame hitters meeting in two days Sunday, hours after Dane Dunning and the Rangers bullpen held the Sox to two hits in an 8-0 loss Saturday.

The result gave the Sox a split of their four-game series after they scored four runs on 13 hits with no homers in the first three games. The Sox had more hits, 15, on Sunday than the previous three games combined.

Coupled with a Twins loss, the Sox got back to within two games of first place in the AL Central and to within one game of the second-place Guardians.

The Sox are 7-5 during a stretch of 19 consecutive games against teams with losing records. They’ve won six of their last nine and 14 of 22.

The Sox are 40-25 when they hit a homer (17-3 when they hit two or more), so Vaughn enhanced their chances when he cranked his 11th with Jose Abreu on base in the third against Spencer Howard (2-4, 7.41 ERA), who was knocked out in the fourth after Pollock and Robert hit back to back doubles in a three-run fourth.

Lucas Giolito (8-6, 4.91) threw 103 pitches, fought through five innings and exited with a 6-1 lead. He has given up leads when the Sox handed him cushions before, so protecting this one was something of a small step for the right-hander trying to regain his past All-Star form.

The Sox are third in hits and fifth in batting average in the majors but 26th in homers and 30th in walks. Last season, with most of the same team, they were fifth in hits and average, third in on-base percantage and and 19th in homers.

“Discussed it a lot. Why is it different?” La Russa said. “We have some ideas, and we work on them every day. But if you look at the team batting average it shows you we’re making contact and putting it in play.”

Just not selective enough to get better pitches in the middle of the zone to drive.

“If you put pitches on the edges in play it’s not real sharp contact,” La Russa said. “Putting it in play, but it’s just a little fly ball, bloopers, ground balls. Middle of the barrel the ball jumps. That’s when we have our better at-bats, that’s when we’re more productive.”

Vaughn, Pollock and Leury Garcia, played shortstop in place of Tim Anderson serving a suspension, each had three hits.