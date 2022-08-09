The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
White Sox’ Tim Anderson out with left hand injury

Anderson returned to Chicago Sunday to have hand examined

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson returned to Chicago Sunday night to have his left hand checked by doctors.

Tim Anderson singles against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 01, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tim Anderson will miss more games after his two-game suspension is complete following Game 1 of the White Sox’ doubleheader against the Royals Tuesday.

Anderson injured his left hand checking his swing on the second pitch of his final at-bat against the Rangers Saturday, manager Tony La Russa said, and returned to Chicago Sunday night to have it examined by doctors.

There are concerns Anderson could be out for a while. The Sox will update Anderson’s status during or after Game 1.

“Should know something by end of first game,” La Russa said Tuesday. “Nothing definite that I heard.

“We’re definitely concerned. See what the exam says. But we’re used to … somebody else has to play and step up.”

The Sox are used to dealing with injuries. Anderson’s would be the latest blow to a Sox lineup that just last week got its core group of Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Jose Abreu, Yasmani Grandal, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert together for the first time this season, due to injuries.

“It’s definitely tough to hear,” Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito said Tuesday. “But we’ve been dealing with that kind of stuff all year. We have some guys who can kind of pick up the slack. [Second baseman Josh Harrison] has been doing an amazing job both defensively and offensively. It’s just another blow we have to get over. Continue to play good baseball.”

The Sox have struggled offensively all season and Anderson, named to his second All-Star Game, is their igniter at the top of the lineup. But he has struggled since the All-Star Game and was 0-for-13 with six strikeouts in the Rangers series. Anderson’s hitting line has shrunk to .301/.339/.395 with six homers and a .734 OPS and he has just one homer since May 22.

“He’s obviously the energy of our team and batting in the leadoff spot,” Giolito said. “We have a good group of guys even if we lose someone as important as Tim to get the job done.”

Anderson was out from May 30 till June 20 with a strained right groin.

Leury Garcia played shortstop Sunday when Anderson served the first game of his suspension for bumping an umpire and was in the lineup for Game 1 Tuesday (3:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM). Lenyn Sosa was called up from Triple-A Sunday to provide backup protection for the infield and was expected to return to Charlotte when Anderson returned from the suspension, but now Sosa will likely stay longer.

La Russa said Sosa will probably play Game 2 “someplace” in the infield.

The Sox (55-53) are in third place in the AL Central, two games behind the division-leading Minnesota Twins.

