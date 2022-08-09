White Sox fall to Royals in first game of series, doubleheader

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First game of a series? First loss of the series.

So it always seems to go for the White Sox, who lost to the Royals 4-2 Tuesday in Game 1 of a doubleheader to fall to 12-23 in the opening game of a series.

After splitting four games in Texas to open an important road trip last week, a series that began with a 3-2 loss, the Sox opened this four-game set with a listless offensive performance against right-hander Brady Singer who held them to one run on five hits over 7 1/3 innings. The Sox (55-54) have scored two or fewer runs in four of the first five games on the road trip.

Hours after learning that shortstop Tim Anderson will be sidelined with an injury to his left hand, Sox righty Lance Lynn gave up two-run homers to Vinnie Pasquantino and Nick Pratto after Josh Harrison had given the Sox a 1-0 lead with his sixth homer.

Lynn (2-5, 5.88 ERA) went six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five.

The Sox swung early and often against Singer (5-4, 3.49), who threw nine pitches in the first inning and needed only 51 through the first five.

Singer was lifted in the eighth after AJ Pollock singled to put two runners on with one out. Reliever Scott Barlow retired Luis Robert on a liner to center field and Eloy Jimenez struck out to end the threat.

Against Royals righty Dylan Coleman in the ninth, Jose Abreu led off with a bloop single and Andrew Vaughn doubled, bringing the tying run to the plate. Yoan Moncada scored Abreu with a sacrifice fly and Leury Garcia was hit but a pitch but Jose Cuas struck out Harrison and Yasmani Grandal grounded out to first to end it.

The Royals are 45-65 but 6-6 against the Sox this season.

Davis Martin will start against Jonathan Heasley in the second game of the doubleheader.

