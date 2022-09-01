White Sox defeat Royals, take series

Johnny Cueto pitched 51⁄ 3 innings of one-run ball and Andrew Vaughn and AJ Pollock hit home runs, leading the White Sox to a 7-1 victory over the Royals Thursday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Hitting multiple homers for the third time in the series, the Sox also had doubles from Jose Abreu and Yasmani Grandal. Vaughn, Pollock, Leury Garcia and Elvis Andrus each had two hits. The Sox overcame errors by Abreu, Pollock and Grandal (catcher’s interference) to finish 9-10 against the Royals this season.

Cueto (6-7) struck out five and did not walk a batter. He allowed six hits.

The result pulled the Sox (65-66) within 41⁄ 2 games of the first-place Guardians in the AL Central. The Sox won their second straight game after five losses in a row and won a series for the first time since Aug. 12-14 when they swept the Tigers.

Designated hitter Eloy Jimenez left the game with right leg soreness. He is day to day. Josh Harrison pinch-hit for Jimenez (0-3) in the seventh inning.

Vaughn’s 15 homers lead the team.

