Saturday, September 17, 2022
Michael Kopech lands on injured list with right shoulder inflammation

Right-hander Davis Martin recalled from Triple-A Charlotte

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech.

Michael Kopech of the White Sox throws a pitch against the Colorado Rockies at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 13, 2022 in Chicago. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Getty

DETROIT — The White Sox placed right-hander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right shoulder inflammation and recalled righty Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte.

Kopech will miss two starts and could miss the rest of the season, although general manager Rick Hahn did not rule out the possibility of Kopech returning. Kopech was slated to pitch Sunday in Detroit.

Kopech felt something during his side session in Cleveland Thursday and underwent an MRI, which showed normal wear and tear.

It didn’t feel quite right to him, he didn’t like the way the ball was coming out of his hand,” Hahn said.

The Sox entered their game against the Tigers Saturday trailing the first-place Guardians in the AL Central.

“It’s not entirely unforeseen he could be hitting the wall at this point in the season,” Hahn said. “There is no long term concerns here.”

Kopech has pitched through soreness in both knees this season. He is 5-9 with a 3.54 ERA in 25 starts covering a career high 119 13 innings. The Sox (74-71) have 17 games remaining.

