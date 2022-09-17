Michael Kopech lands on injured list with right shoulder inflammation

DETROIT — The White Sox placed right-hander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right shoulder inflammation and recalled righty Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte.

Kopech will miss two starts and could miss the rest of the season, although general manager Rick Hahn did not rule out the possibility of Kopech returning. Kopech was slated to pitch Sunday in Detroit.

Kopech felt something during his side session in Cleveland Thursday and underwent an MRI, which showed normal wear and tear.

It didn’t feel quite right to him, he didn’t like the way the ball was coming out of his hand,” Hahn said.

The Sox entered their game against the Tigers Saturday trailing the first-place Guardians in the AL Central.

“It’s not entirely unforeseen he could be hitting the wall at this point in the season,” Hahn said. “There is no long term concerns here.”