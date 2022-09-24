Tony La Russa won’t return as White Sox manager this season

Tony La Russa won’t return as White Sox manager for the remainder of the 2022 season.
The team announced in a statement Saturday that La Russa was directed by his doctors to not return. The decision came after La Russa underwent “ additional testing and medical procedures over the past week. ”
La Russa, who turns 78 Oct. 4, left the team Aug. 30 to undergo tests in Arizona.
Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager through the remainder of the 2022 season, the team announced.
