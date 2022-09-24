The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 24, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Tony La Russa won’t return as White Sox manager this season

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting manager for the rest of the season.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
Tony La Russa won't return as White Sox manager this season
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Tony La Russa won’t return as White Sox manager for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The team announced in a statement Saturday that La Russa was directed by his doctors to not return. The decision came after La Russa underwent “ additional testing and medical procedures over the past week. ”

La Russa, who turns 78 Oct. 4, left the team Aug. 30 to undergo tests in Arizona.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager through the remainder of the 2022 season, the team announced.

The Latest
A COVID-19 vaccine is administered earlier this year at a Cook County administration site. The county’s coronavirus risk level is now considered “low.”
Coronavirus
Chicago, suburbs back down to low COVID-19 risk level: CDC
Illinois has reported an average of 2,482 new cases per day over the past week, a 32% decline compared to a month ago.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
merlin_108482494.jpg
Music
Pharoah Sanders, groundbreaking jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
The jazz great died in Los Angeles early Saturday, his record label announced.
By Associated Press
 
Four people were killed and at least eight others were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.
Crime
4 killed in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening; 2 teens among 8 others wounded
Four men were fatally shot in under three hours early Saturday, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Puerto Rico v USA - FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Kahleah Copper’s willpower has again brought her opportunity, this time representing Team USA at the FIBA World Cup
Kahleah Copper is one of eight players making their World Cup debut, along with her Rutgers teammate, the Sky’s 2015 17th overall draft pick, Betnijah Laney, who plays for the New York Liberty.
By Annie Costabile
 
Two men were shot, one fatally, Sept. 24, 2022 on the North Side.
Crime
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Rogers Park
They were in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when they were attacked, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 