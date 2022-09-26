The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 26, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Disappointing season leaves White Sox at a crossroad

Should the team stick with Tony La Russa, or move on from the Hall of Fame manager? And will fans tolerate another rebuild?

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Disappointing season leaves White Sox at a crossroad
White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, left, talks with manager Tony La Russa.

Manager Tony La Russa’s future is one of many questions facing chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and White Sox leadership.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

It was supposed to be a medical issue.

And it should be a medical issue.

But as we’ve learned with the White Sox, no issue is simple.

In most cases, the health and concern for Tony La Russa would supersede any development, especially since the Hall of Fame manager has been away from the team for the last four weeks and won’t return for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The team’s disclosure Saturday, with La Russa’s consent, that he underwent “additional testing and medical procedures,” speaks to the seriousness of his health after his doctors directed him not to return.

A return wouldn’t have mattered at this point, as the Guardians captured the American League Central title, flattening the Sox and Twins in the process.

And unfortunately for the Sox, not winning a division title they were expected to win for the second consecutive season comes with consequences.

Or should it?

Bruce Jenkins, the award-winning columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle, once described the Sox as “the wackiest ship in the Navy.”

That was nearly 20 years ago, and the phrase still fits.

The 2021 AL Central champions never led in 2022 by more than two games and fell out of first for good on April 21. Injuries zapped much of their power, but bloated contracts awarded several years ago to Yasmani Grandal and Yoan Moncada challenge their efforts to retool the roster.

With new rules instituted in 2023 that will reward speed and athleticism, the Sox will be hard-pressed to adjust unless they trade at least one of their big-ticket players.

They must have the same buy-in from their players that the Guardians displayed in seizing the division title in a convincing manner.

“As for as young a group as it is, we haven’t done a lot of babysitting, which I appreciate,” manager Terry Francona said before the Guardians swept the Sox last week in a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox haven’t won a playoff series since capturing the 2005 World Series under then-general manager Ken Williams, who retooled the roster the previous winter with deeper starting pitching and a much-needed balance of speed and power.

Rick Hahn, who took over the general manager duties after the 2012 season, declined to assess the 2022 season until closer to its completion.

Nevertheless, this season represented a regression that infuriated apassionate fan base that already tolerated a tedious rebuild and had every right to expect no less than a third consecutive AL playoff berth.

Hahn has praised acting manager Miguel Cairo, the coaches and players for adjusting on short notice but stopped short of elaborating on the future of the team or the dugout leadership next season.

Which brings us back to La Russa.

La Russa was nine years removed from the dugout when he accepted an invitation to return to Chicago with the sole mission of winning a World Series title.

That crusade remains as firm as ever, according to two sources who were familiar with La Russa’s thinking that led him to returning and completing the mission that fell short here when the Orioles eliminated the Sox in the 1983 AL Championship Series.

La Russa likely wouldn’t have returned for any team or owner but Jerry Reinsdorf, who regretted allowing then-general manager Ken “Hawk” Harrelson to fire him in 1986.

La Russa is under contract for one more year to achieve his singular goal for his boss, who attended what was thought to be La Russa’s final game as manager for the Cardinals in Game 7 of the 2011 World Series.

But this is a different landscape. This season’s debacles put the franchise at a crossroad. Season ticket holders have a right to feel leery after feeling misled by a team that didn’t hit home runs, failed to run the bases with precision, and didn’t field and throw with a sense of urgency.

La Russa thrives on a challenge, occasionally reminding media members when he believes they’re wrong in forecasting the team’s fortunes or not praising a player or achievement to his liking.

Some of his in-game decisions, however, have clouded his otherwise shiny Hall of Fame plaque. He remains adamant that he’s made the correct in-game choices, proving that his intensity hasn’t wavered.

But intensity can go only so far. Tommy Lasorda suffered a minor heart attack midway through the 1996 season and told reporters he was medically cleared to return.

However, those heath concerns and the wish to spend more time with his family convinced Lasorda to retire from the dugout at age 68 and serve as a GM and adviser until his death in 2021.

Meanwhile, La Russa admitted he couldn’t replicate the intensity of preparing and managing a game during his stints as an executive with the Diamondbacks and Red Sox after leaving the Cardinals.

Perhaps the current time away from the team will allow him to assess his future.

“It was good because you don’t want anybody to feel something dangerous to their life,” Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez told reporters after learning La Russa wouldn’t return in 2022.

La Russa’s doctors will have the biggest say in La Russa’s future, as well as the Sox. The roster needs changing, even in the face of some potentially immovable contracts.

And if La Russa isn’t medically cleared to return in 2023, Reinsdorf and Co. must decide whether to continue their World Series or Bust mission, or embark on another rebuild that would alienate fans who waited patiently for the first youth movement to crystalize into a world championship.

But it all starts with La Russa’s health and well-being.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ Dylan Cease ready to keep on working despite elimination
White Sox’ sloppy loss to Tigers angers acting manager Miguel Cairo
Guardians take AL Central crown
White Sox’ Luis Robert to end season on injured list
Just Sayin’: Why did Guardians outclass the White Sox? It starts with Terry Francona
Tony La Russa won’t return as White Sox manager this season
The Latest
Coaches, officials and adminstrators meet midfield to discuss the altercations during the game between Morgan Park and Kenwood.
High School Football
Ejected Kenwood, Morgan Park players will be suspended for one game, no word from CPS on further punishments after post-game fight
The final fallout from the fight after the Morgan Park vs. Kenwood football game on Saturday at Lane Stadium is still unknown.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Personal belongings and debris litter the Route 91 Harvest festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas on Oct. 3, 2017, after a mass shooting two days prior.
Movies and TV
Harrowing documentary explores Las Vegas music festival shooting and its aftermath
“11 Minutes,” is an inside account of the 2017 Route 91 Harvest country music festival massacre in Las Vegas and, more importantly, about how it reverberated in the lives of those who were there.
By David Bauder | AP Media Writer
 
A vacant lot at West 24th Street and South State Street in the South Loop — part of the former Harold L. Ickes Homes — is the proposed site for a new CPS high school.
Other Views
Near South Side High School is what our families, students have been waiting for
We are ready to move forward for the betterment of our collective communities. Let’s do right for all of our children who call the Near South Side home.
By Ald. Pat Dowell and Ald. Nicole Lee
 
Carlos Munoz reaches out to hug Larkin Stallings of Vineyard Haven, Mass., as the immigrants prepare to leave St. Andrews in Edgartown, Mass., on Sept. 16.
Columnists
The cruelty of exploiting vulnerable people for politics
DeSantis’s scheme to manipulate vulnerable people seeking asylum in our country is evidence that the cruelty wielded by Trump and embraced by so many of his followers will continue to poison our politics.
By Ben Jealous
 
The State Capitol in Springfield.
Other Views
Illinois Supreme Court finally ends charade by lawmakers to claim back pay
The ruling is saving taxpayers $180,000 in raises the two legislators were trying to claw back. But the former state senators had petitioned the court to include all current and former legislators, which could have cost state taxpayers $10 million or more.
By Susana A. Mendoza
 