The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox need Robert, Anderson on field in 2023

Luis Robert knew what he meant to the White Sox, so he tried to play through injury, which he says was “a mistake”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox need Robert, Anderson on field in 2023
White Sox Gavin Sheets, Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez after a loss to the Tigers on Sept. 16.

White Sox Gavin Sheets, left, sits on the bench with Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez, right, after the team’s 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Detroit. (AP)

AP Photos

MINNEAPOLIS — It goes without saying the White Sox need Luis Robert and Tim Anderson healthy and on the field next season.

Plenty has to change, and it will, perhaps in the managerial seat and maybe on the coaching staff and certainly in their roster construction as the Sox attempt to fix what went terribly wrong in 2022. But they need their top stars at premium positions of shortstop and center field playing more games.

“Robert is one of the horses on this team; when he goes, we go,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said Wednesday. “He and TA, one of the other horses. When those two go, the rest of the team goes. We miss them both but that’s part of the game, you get injuries. But hopefully they will come next season ready to be part of something.”

He gave in to the pain in his left wrist and called it a season after a lengthy battle to play through it. Anderson, who had surgery on the middle finger of his left hand, was planning on playing the last two weeks and in a postseason that was supposed to come but didn’t, but shut it down when it became apparent there would be no such thing.

In hindsight, Robert regrets not going on the injured list. Hitting coach Frank Menechino warned early on that playing hurt would affect his swing, and Robert says it did.

“It was the best decision we could make, especially after you saw how I tried to help the team during those games,” Robert said through translator Billy Russo. “I tried and the team realized that even with my best effort, it wasn’t enough to help them in a good way.

Robert played in 97 games, Anderson in 79, poster guys for a season fraught with injuries. Robert was viewed by some as a preseason Most Valuable Player candidate. Anderson made the AL All-Star team for the second season in a row.

Robert said he tried to push through because the team was making a push for the postseason. He has already dealt with a minor groin strain, blurred vision and COVID-19.

“I asked them to let me try to play,” Robert said. “I also think it was my mistake because I didn’t realize at that moment that trying to do that, I wasn’t helping them.

“Throughout that process, I was making some bad habits.”

Robert had three specialists examine the wrist and will have it looked at it by another in two weeks he said.

“Depending on the results of that checkup, then they will let me know what we are going to do,” he said.

In any event, coming to spring training in the best possible shape is the key to staying as healthy as possible during the season, Cairo said.

“In the offseason, that’s when you get ready to go into spring training and to be ready to play for six months and sometimes seven, because that’s the goal, to play seven months, all the way to the World Series,” Cairo said. “But everything starts in the offseason. Everything. This offseason was tough because of the lockout.”

Robert chalks up a portion of the Sox woes to “inconsistent” play, injuries and some bad hitters’ luck on balls in play in key moments.

“The things that we can control is how we prepare, how we go out there and approach the game,” Robert said. “More often than not we did a good job. We have to keep doing it next year, try to do our best, and that’s the only thing that we can control.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Biggest disappointments in Chicago sports history? The 2022 White Sox are in their own category.
It has come to this: Reeling White Sox aiming for winning record, second place
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson won’t play again this season
Pinpointing what went wrong in a lost White Sox season
Difference in run differential from 2021 tells story of White Sox’ sorry season
Disappointing season leaves White Sox at crossroads
The Latest
Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki rejoined the team on Tuesday, after the birth of his first child.
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki on 2023 expectations: ‘The most important is winning’
Suzuki was on a hot streak when he went on the paternity list. Now, he’s back.
By Maddie Lee
 
Lou Adams coaching Orr in 2018.
High School Basketball
Lou Adams hired as Rich’s new basketball coach
It didn’t take long for Rich to replace Jamere Dismukes as basketball coach. The school hired former Orr and Englewood coach Lou Adams on Wednesday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Chicago Public Schools sign at CPS head quarters.
Education
CPS drops to fourth-largest school district in nation
Chicago Public Schools — at 322,000 students this year — now trails Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Florida, which saw its enrollment increase to 325,000.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) breaks away from Texans defensive end Rasheem Green as he rushes for a touchdown during the first half of the Bears’ 23-20 victory over the Texans at Soldier Field.
Sports
Bears notebook: Khalil Herbert ready for bigger role
With David Montgomery day to day with an ankle injury, the second-year running back could start against the Giants on Sunday. “What I’ve got to do, I’m gonna do,” he said. “I’m definitely ready for it.”
By Mark Potash
 
Preschool students listen as their teacher reads a story on Jan. 11, 2021 at Dawes Elementary School at 3810 W. 81st Pl. on the Southwest Side.
Letters to the Editor
Southwest Side represents strong investment for Chicago schools and our city
CPS should recognize that enrollment is growing on the Southwest Side, and right-size its budget to include more funding for our local schools.
By Letters to the Editor
 