Many possibilities to consider if manager Tony La Russa doesn’t return to White Sox

SAN DIEGO — There are six games left in the White Sox season, none of which will be managed by Tony La Russa. That we know.

La Russa, who turns 78 on Tuesday, has one year left on his contract, however, but it stands to reason he won’t return for 2023 after being forced to give up his managerial duties on Aug. 30 for medical reasons related to his pacemaker. General manager Rick Hahn could offer more clarity on La Russa’s status during the team’s final home stand early next week.

A source close to both La Russa and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said he expects Reinsdorf to give La Russa the option of coming back but will also encourage him not to for his own personal good.

After winning the American League Central in 2021 in La Russa’s first season after Reinsdorf brought him out of retirement, the Sox have suffered through a catastrophic 2022, not only failing to make the playoffs but threatening to not even finish .500, results that would ordinarily place a manager under fire considering the organization’s World Series aspirations.

It seems best for all involved to turn the page. But La Russa’s Hall of Fame resume and friendship with Reinsdorf casts his future in a unique light. Also it’s not known how much influence Reinsdorf, should La Russa not return, will have on the choice himself as he did with La Russa or whether he would hand the decision to Hahn (in collaboration with vice president Ken Williams).

Should the Sox make a change and bring in their fourth manager in eight years and third in the last four, here is a long list of potential candidates with connections to the organization and from the outside.

Sox connected

Willie Harris. The Cubs third base coach played on 2005 World Series team and coached in the Sox farm system. Harris, 34, interviewed for the Sox job before La Russa was hired.

A.J. Pierzynski. A face of the 2005 Sox, fan favorite and current FOX broadcaster, Pierzynski, 45, has no coaching experience but has baseball IQ as former catcher, personality and an edge. Has expressed desire to manage.

Ozzie Guillen. The ’05 manager’s popularity has surged with his entertaining and pointed pregame and postgame work and he would probably jump at a second opportunity. Reinsdorf has recommended him for other jobs but also said in 2017 Guillen “can’t come back here.”

Chris Getz. A bit of a long shot, the assistant general manager in charge of player development has no managerial experience but is considered a bright mind who knows the organization inside and out. Getz, 39, hasn’t ruled out interest when asked about possibility.

Miguel Cairo. Sox bench coach, 48, deserves consideration after taking over for La Russa under challenging circumstances and seeing the team respond, guiding them to 13-6 record before its recent slide.

No Sox ties

Bruce Bochy. Three time World Series champ with 25 years of managerial experience retired after 2019 but is managing France in the qualifying rounds of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Bochy, 67, is regarded as one of top managers in game.

Joe Girardi. If major league experience is a top qualification, Girardi, 57, makes the cut with 14 seasons, including 2009 when he won it all with the Yankees. But he was fired by the Phillies in June.

Joe Maddon. Seems not to be overly eager to return to dugout after getting fired by Angels this season and it’s hard to see Maddon, 68, blending in with the Sox’ current management team, but his resume is hard to match.

Mike Schildt. Padres third base coach, 54, led the Cardinals to three straight playoff berths but was fired after last season, to the surprise of many.

Joe Espada. Astros bench coach was bench coach for A.J. Hinch, whom Hahn wanted to hire two years ago, and Dusty Baker. Espada, 47, interviewed for the Cubs job when David Ross was hired.

