Yoan Moncada, Aaron Bummer reinstated from White Sox’ injured list

SEATTLE — The White Sox made five roster moves before they opened a three-game series against the Mariners Monday. The most significant were reinstating third baseman Yoan Moncada and left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer from the injured list.

Outfielders Adam Haseley and Mark Payton were returned to Triple-A Charlotte after brief stays with the big club.

Moncada landed on the injured list on August 27 (retroactive to August 26) with a strained left hamstring. He has been a disappointment offensively, batting .197/.269/.313 with seven home runs in 80 games this season, but has been one of the team’s better defensive performers.

Bummer is coming off a lat strain after going on the IL June 12. He has appeared in only 20 games, posting a 3.06 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 17 2⁄ 3 innings. He appeared in three rehab games at Charlotte.

The Sox also outrighted right-hander Tobias Myers to Charlotte.Myers five starts with was claimed off waivers from San Francisco on August 2 and made five starts for Charlotte.

The 40-man roster remains at 40.

