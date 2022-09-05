The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 5, 2022
Yoan Moncada, Aaron Bummer reinstated from White Sox’ injured list

Mark Payton, Adam Haseley returned to Charlotte

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Yoan Moncada came off the IL Monday. (AP)

Yoan Moncada lines an RBI single off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong during the ninth inning on Friday, June 3, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP)

AP Photos

SEATTLE — The White Sox made five roster moves before they opened a three-game series against the Mariners Monday. The most significant were reinstating third baseman Yoan Moncada and left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer from the injured list.

Outfielders Adam Haseley and Mark Payton were returned to Triple-A Charlotte after brief stays with the big club.

Moncada landed on the injured list on August 27 (retroactive to August 26) with a strained left hamstring. He has been a disappointment offensively, batting .197/.269/.313 with seven home runs in 80 games this season, but has been one of the team’s better defensive performers.

Bummer is coming off a lat strain after going on the IL June 12. He has appeared in only 20 games, posting a 3.06 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 17 23 innings. He appeared in three rehab games at Charlotte.

The Sox also outrighted right-hander Tobias Myers to Charlotte.Myers five starts with was claimed off waivers from San Francisco on August 2 and made five starts for Charlotte.

The 40-man roster remains at 40.

