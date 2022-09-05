The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 5, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Taking a deep statistical dive into Dylan Cease’s gem

Baseball by the numbers: One-hitter earned a game score of 90, tied for 5th in the majors this season

By  John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Taking a deep statistical dive into Dylan Cease’s gem
Dylan Cease

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Major-league pitchers have only 27 complete games this season, including 11 complete-game shutouts through Sunday’s games.

Dylan Cease’s one-hitter Saturday in a 13-0 thrashing of the Twins was the White Sox’ second complete game of the season. Johnny Cueto had the first on Aug. 4, but lost 3-2 to the Rangers.

Cease’s gem was one of the season’s most dominant performances with a game score of 90. But by win probability added, the one-hitter ranks 14th among Cease’s 2022 outings. That’s because WPA is a balancing act between pitching and hitting. The 13-run burst added so much to the Sox’ chance of winning there was less win probability available to the pitcher.

Game score starts a pitcher at 50 points. One point is added for each strikeout, one for each out recorded and two for each inning pitched after the fourth. One point is deducted for each walk, two for each hit, two for each unearned run and four for each earned run.

Cease, with seven strikeouts and two walks, added 27 points for outs, 10 for innings after the fourth and seven for strikeouts. Two points were deducted for walks and two for the lone hit.

The resulting 90 game score is tied with Clayton Kershaw and Shohei Ohtani for fifth in the majors this season.

Since dominance by the pitcher is spotlighted, strikeouts play a big role. The highest game score of 2022 is 94 by the Braves’ Spencer Snider on Sept. 1 in beating the Rockies 3-0. That was not a complete game. Snider went eight innings, yielding two hits, but struck out 16 and walked no one.

Others in the 90s have been the Reds’ Tyler Mahle (93 vs. the Diamondbacks), Cardinals’ Jordan Montgomery (92 vs. the Cubs) and Dodgers’ Walker Buehler (91 vs. the Diamondbacks).

Cease’s WPA for his big game was .171, were 1.000 is the 100 percent chance of winning when the game ends. His highest of the season was 3.89 May 2 when he went seven innings, struck out 11, allowed one hit and hit a batter in beating the Angels 3-0.

The outcome of each plate appearance adds or subtracts from the probability of winning. Game context matters. With the Sox leading 3-0 to start the Angels’ half of the seventh, Cease struck out Mike Trout. That raised the Sox’ win probability from 90.4 percent to 92.6 percent, and added .022 to Cease’s WPA.

Against the Twins, Cease struck out seventh-inning leadoff man Kyle Garlick, but the Sox had a 7-0 lead. With rounding, it moved the Sox from a 99.7 to a 99.8 percent chance of winning, and Cease’s WPA added only .002. Closer games add more to WPA for strong pitching performances.

For the season, Cease’s 2.53 WPA is 13th among pitchers, with the Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara first at 4.32.

That hitters contributed mightily to Cease’s latest victory takes no luster off his performance. Rare for the 2020s, the complete-game shutout and 90 game score stands as one of the best-pitched games of the season.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Yoan Moncada, Aaron Bummer reinstated from White Sox’ injured list
White Sox back to .500 after dropping series finale to Twins
Revisiting Dylan Cease’s gem against Twins
White Sox’ Yasmani Grandal itching to catch more
Dylan Cease falls one out shy of no-hitter in streaking White Sox’ rout of Twins
White Sox show fight, rally to beat Twins in 9th
The Latest
AP22248483726430.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
‘Messy’ or malicious? Sky prepared for another battle in Game 4
All four of the Sun’s leading scorers have been held below their regular season scoring averages in the semifinals while Candace Parker has elevated
By Annie Costabile
 
AP22247700933421.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s history bodes well for the franchise ahead of Game 4 on Tuesday
The franchise’s first opportunity to play in a Game 4 was in 2016 when they faced Candace Parker and the eSparks in the semifinals
By Annie Costabile
 
Bears safety Eddie Jackson (39) has scored six touchdowns in his five-year career, including a 27-yard interception return in a 25-20 victory over the Vikings in 2018.
Bears
Picks to click: Bears defense has eye on more takeaways
After getting 36 takeaways in 2018 under Vic Fangio, the Bears’ defense has just 53 takeaways the past three seasons. Safety Eddie Jackson can feel this defense regaining its bite in Matt Eberflus’ defense in 2022. “I can’t describe the feeling. I just know they’re coming,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 
A photo of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson waving to another player after a 2021 game at Soldier Field.
Bears
Bears’ Jaylon Johnson is ‘already one of the top corners,’ but looking for more
Johnson believes there aren’t many cornerbacks in the NFL better than him when it comes to shutting down an opponent, but he needs to pile up interceptions to strengthen his case as one of the elite at his position.
By Jason Lieser
 
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs’ Nico Hoerner continues quiet ascent as final month of rebuilding season winds down
Someday, the faces of the Cubs-Cardinals rivalry could belong to former Stanford double-play partners Hoerner and Tommy Edman.
By Steve Greenberg
 