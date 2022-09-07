The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox come from behind for 9-6 victory, take series from Mariners

Eloy Jimenez homers, doubles, drives in three runs

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Eloy Jimenez had three hits including a homer, double, and he drove in three runs.

White Sox DH Eloy Jimenez reacts after his two-run home run against the Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park on September 07, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Getty

SEATTLE — Eloy Jimenez homered and doubled and drove in three runs, and Gavin Sheets knocked in the go-ahead run with an infield chopper, helping the White Sox recover from a lackluster start and come back for an improbable 9-6 victory over the Mariners Wednesday.

The result gave the Sox (69-68) two wins in three games in Seattle and pushed them a game above the .500 mark as they try to catch the first place Guardians in the AL Central.

Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo struck out the first seven Sox batters and the Mariners scored four runs in a defensively sloppy third inning against Michael Kopech, two runs coming on the first of two homers by Eurenio Suarez.

But the Sox got two in the fourth on a Jimenez homer to cut the lead in half, their first hit against Castillo, and plated four in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead. An RBI single by Jose Abreu an RBI double by Jimenez and an RBI double by Andrew Vaughn were the big blows. An error by Suarez at third base started the inning.

Seattle tied it with runs in the sixth and seventh against relievers Jake Diekman and Joe Kelly. In the Sox eighth, Jimenez singled, and pinch runner Leury Garcia stole second and took third on catcher Curt Casili’s throw that skipped into center. Garcia scored on Sheets’ bouncer to drawn in shortstop J.P. Crawford, giving the Sox a 7-6 lead.

A throwing error by Mariners reliever Chris Flexen on Seby Zavala’s sacrifice bunt opened up a two-run ninth for the Sox, who got their second run on Abreu’s sacrifice fly.

Vince Velasquez, in an unusual high-leverage eighth-inning role, retired all three batters he faced and Liam Hendriks pitched the ninth for his 31st save.

The Mariners came into the series riding a seven-game winning streak. The Sox have won six of their last eight games.

The Sox open a four-game series in Oakland Thursday.

