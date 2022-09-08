The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 8, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox pound Athletics from the get-go

Andrus, Yoan Moncada hit back to back homers to open White Sox’ four-game series at Oakland

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox pound Athletics from the get-go
White_Sox_Athletics_Baseball_20_.jpg

Yoán Moncada celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP)

Yoan Moncada homered in each of his first two times up.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Elvis Andrus hit the second pitch of the game for a home run. Yoan Moncada followed him with another.

The White Sox came out swinging Thursday in the land of the old Swingin’ A’s in the opener of a four-game series against the Athletics, and they didn’t stop there.

Moncada homered again in a four-run second, and Eloy Jimenez slammed his 11th homer in the fourth, giving the Sox their first four-homer game of the season. Romy Gonzalez homered in the sixth for his fourth hit and the Sox’ fifth homer, making it 14-0.

Moncada singled, doubled and singled in his next five at-bats, giving him five hits and five RBI in six innings. The five hits tied a career high.

It was plenty of cushion for Cy Young candidate Dylan Cease, who opened with five scoreless innings and notched his career 200th.

Moncada’s first four hits came against left-handers JP Sears and Zach Logue. He was hitting .177 with two home runs and only three multi-hit efforts over 34 games since the All-Star break.

Andrus and Moncada marked the seventh time Sox batters opened a game with back to back homers. It was the first time since Tim Anderson and Moncada on Aug. 17, 2020 at Detroit.

The A’s, who own the worst record in the AL (50-88) released Andrus before he signed with the Sox on Aug. 19.

Riding some momentum after taking two of three from the Mariners at Seattle this week and looking for their seventh win in nine games, the Sox were trying to get within 1 12 games the first-place Guardians, who were idle, in the American League Central. They were also trying to stay even in the standings with the Twins, who beat the Yankees.

Cease’s milestone

Cease became the seventh pitcher in Sox history with multiple 200 strikeout seasons, joining Ed Walsh (five) Chris Sale (four), Lucas Gioltio (two), Javier Vázquez (two), Tom Bradley (two) and Gary Peters (two).

It was Cease’s first start since coming one out away from throwing a no-hitter against the Twins Saturday. He was coming off career highs in each of his last two starts with eight innings against the Diamondbacks and his complete-game shutout against the Twins.

Robert still out

Luis Robert was available only to pinch run or possibly defense as he deals with soreness in his left wrist.

“We’re going to see how he feels tomorrow and we’ll go from there,” Cairo said, repeating the standard take on Robert’s wrist.

“We hope so,” Cairo said of Robert possibly playing in the series. “Let’s see how he feels [Friday]. Today he was feeling better. Just got to see.”

Hendriks, Diekman nominated for Clemente Award

Sox pitchers Jake Diekman (Gut It Out Foundation) and Liam Hendriks (South Slydah Society) were named 2022 club nominees for the Roberto Clemente Award, the annual recognition of the major league player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

Sept. 15 is the 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day, established to honor Clemente’s legacy as a humanitarian.

This and that

Five home runs matched the Sox’ most ever at the Coliseum. Harold Baines, Wayne Nordhagen, Chet Lemon and Carlton Fisk (two) did it on Sept. 27, 1981.

*The Sox were 11-21 against the A’s, including 3-12 at the Coliseum, since the start of the 2017 season.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox must ‘give it the same energy’ if manager Tony La Russa returns
White Sox manager Tony La Russa hopes to return next week: report
Elvis Andrus making his presence felt with White Sox
Jose Abreu’s RBI — and hustle — make a difference for White Sox
White Sox come from behind for 9-6 victory, take series from Mariners
Mariners’ shutout drops White Sox three games behind Guardians in AL Central
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png
Crime
Man killed in Zion after shooting at police, authorities say
The man was shot by a police officer about a block away from a residence in the 2000 block of Ezra Avenue, Zion police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_30_at_8.21.05_PM.png
Crime
Man charged with fatally shooting another man in Homan Square
Thomas Jones was shot several times in the 3500 block of West Polk Street following an altercation between two groups, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
George McCaskey, chairman of the Chicago Bears, center, speaks during an informal community meeting at Hersey High School’s gymnasium about the Chicago Bears possible Arlington Park development.
Bears
Bullish on the Bears? Arlington Heights open receiver of stadium pitch: ‘I’m extremely excited to know they could be coming’
Residents started lining up outside the high school two hours prior to the team’s tightly orchestrated public relations presentations. Many filed into the gym wearing Bears jerseys and carrying signs calling on the team to “rise to new heights in Arlington.”
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Samantha Correa and her dad, Willie, joined other fans Thursday evening who trickled into Wintrust Arena a couple hours before tipoff of the Chicago Sky’s decisive game five matchup with the Connecticut Sun.&nbsp; Win or lose, Willie Correa and other fans said the team has established a bright future for itself.&nbsp; “Now I feel like it’s just a winning culture, and I would love to continue to see it,” Willie Correa said. &nbsp;
Chicago
‘We’re so sad.’ Despite loss, future is bright for Sky, fans say
The Sky were ousted from the playoffs after giving up a lead in the fourth quarter to the Connecticut Sun.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Plainfield North’s Demir Ashiru (2) looks for a receiver as the Tigers play Joliet West.
High School Football
Plainfield North pummels Joliet West with big plays
Undefeated Plainfield North rolled to a 48-0 running-clock win against Joliet West.
By Michael O’Brien
 