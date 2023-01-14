The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 14, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox avoid arbitration with Giolito, Cease, Kopech

Giolito signs for $10.4 million, Cease for $5.7 million; Kopech, Lopez, Ruiz also sign one-year deals

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox avoid arbitration with Giolito, Cease, Kopech
Lucas Giolito (left) and Dylan Cease. (Getty Images)

Dylan Cease (right) of the White Sox walks to the dugout with Lucas Giolito prior to a game against Cleveland at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 26, 2019. (Getty Images)

Getty

The White Sox announced one-year agreements Saturday morning with five pitchers, including American League Cy Young runner-up Dylan Cease and 2022 Opening Day starter Lucas Giolito. The deals avoid arbitration with the quintet of right-handers.

Giolito, entering his final season before free agency, agreed to a $10.4 million contract. Cease will be paid $5.7 million.

The team also reached deals with starter Michael Kopech ($2.05 million) and relievers Reynaldo Lopez ($3.625 million) and Jose Ruiz ($925,000).

The Sox have no remaining arbitration-eligible players for the 2023 season.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Polling Place: Your take on Cubs’, White Sox’ fan conventions — and why SoxFest was nixed
Andrew Benintendi’s power numbers could be revived at Guaranteed Rate Field
Former White Sox pitcher Johnny Cueto agrees to deal with Marlins
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announces he has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
Happy New Year? It’s ‘back to the old me’ for White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito in 2023
In baseball, three truly is a magic number
The Latest
Cubs_Convention_Baseball.JPG
Cubs
Polling Place: Your take on Cubs’, White Sox’ fan conventions — and why SoxFest was nixed
Putting eyes on new players, meet-and-greets with beloved former ones, Q-and-A sessions with ownership and the front office — these are just some of the enticements that bring Chicago seamheads out to the annual January events.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Seattle Mariners
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: Gone but not forgotten
This week’s quiz pays tribute to those we lost last year in baseball.
By Bill Chuck
 
2022_0716_Hendrickson_Bartel011.JPG
Chicago Fire
Ezra Hendrickson has clear goals as Fire start traning camp
Hendrickson said the Fire were close to making the playoffs in 2022. When the team has its first training session Monday, it’s Hendrickson’s job to make sure the Fire close the gap.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Andrew Benintendi. (Chicago White Sox)
White Sox
Andrew Benintendi’s power numbers could be revived at Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox’ big free-agent signing hit only five home runs in 2021.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Lomnicki_CREDIT_Chicago_Red_Stars_Gretchen_Schneider.jpg
Red Stars
Former Red Star, Michelle Lomnicki tasked with rebuilding club in new role as general manager
“Our biggest sales pitch [to free agents] is transition breeds opportunity,” Lomnicki said.
By Annie Costabile
 