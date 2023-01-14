White Sox avoid arbitration with Giolito, Cease, Kopech

The White Sox announced one-year agreements Saturday morning with five pitchers, including American League Cy Young runner-up Dylan Cease and 2022 Opening Day starter Lucas Giolito. The deals avoid arbitration with the quintet of right-handers.
Giolito, entering his final season before free agency, agreed to a $10.4 million contract. Cease will be paid $5.7 million.
The team also reached deals with starter Michael Kopech ($2.05 million) and relievers Reynaldo Lopez ($3.625 million) and Jose Ruiz ($925,000).
The Sox have no remaining arbitration-eligible players for the 2023 season.
The Latest
Putting eyes on new players, meet-and-greets with beloved former ones, Q-and-A sessions with ownership and the front office — these are just some of the enticements that bring Chicago seamheads out to the annual January events.
This week’s quiz pays tribute to those we lost last year in baseball.
Hendrickson said the Fire were close to making the playoffs in 2022. When the team has its first training session Monday, it’s Hendrickson’s job to make sure the Fire close the gap.
White Sox’ big free-agent signing hit only five home runs in 2021.
“Our biggest sales pitch [to free agents] is transition breeds opportunity,” Lomnicki said.