White Sox avoid arbitration with Giolito, Cease, Kopech

The White Sox announced one-year agreements Saturday morning with five pitchers, including American League Cy Young runner-up Dylan Cease and 2022 Opening Day starter Lucas Giolito. The deals avoid arbitration with the quintet of right-handers.

Giolito, entering his final season before free agency, agreed to a $10.4 million contract. Cease will be paid $5.7 million.

The team also reached deals with starter Michael Kopech ($2.05 million) and relievers Reynaldo Lopez ($3.625 million) and Jose Ruiz ($925,000).

The Sox have no remaining arbitration-eligible players for the 2023 season.