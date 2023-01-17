Coming off his best season — he finished second in American League Cy Young voting — Dylan Cease is taking a more measured approach to this offseason.

There shall be no World Baseball Classic preparation for the White Sox’ ace right-hander, who will leave U.S. team representation to fellow starting pitcher Lance Lynn and shortstop Tim Anderson. And Cease is starting his throwing sessions later than he did last winter, all toward the goal of handling a heavy workload in 2023 and finishing strong.

“The previous season I had a lot of things that needed to be ironed out, whereas now more rest and making sure my body is prepared for the long run is a little more important,” Cease said on a call with reporters Tuesday. “So I’m able to kind of fine-tune the little things as opposed to having to do a whole lot of work up front.

“But really I’m kind of following the same process, trying to develop my changeup a little bit more now. I’m still just building up arm strength and getting my body ready.”

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in 3œ weeks. Last offseason, a labor dispute left players unsure of when spring training and the regular season would start. They had no contact with team staff.

“The biggest thing is there is a lot less to work on,” said Cease, who finished second to unanimous Cy Young winner Justin Verlander in 2022.

After posting a 3.91 ERA in 2021, Cease made 32 starts and pitched a career-high 184 innings in ’22, finishing with a 14-8 record, a 2.20 ERA and 227 strikeouts against 126 hits. He finished strong with a 1.95 ERA in six starts in September and October.

Cease, 27, and the Sox avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.7 million deal last week. He said he is open to an extension but is unaware of discussions between his agent, Scott Boras, and the Sox’ front office.

“I’d always be open to something that’s a fair, good deal,” Cease said. “To my knowledge, there’s nothing in the works in that regard. But I love Chicago, and I would always be open to having a dialogue, for sure.”

A fair deal in today’s market, even before free agency, could land Cease in the nine-figure range, territory the Sox and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf have not ventured into. Going there could well be the only way Cease stays in a Sox uniform past 2025, his final year before he becomes a free agent.

“With any young player that has shown elite, top-of-the-league-level performance, usually the teams [talk] — we just listen,” Boras said at the GM Meetings in November.

“We’re always open to what they have to say and how they look at it.”

While Cease may have exceeded expectations with his fabulous performance in 2022, many teammates fell short of their own. The Sox were one of the most disappointing teams in baseball, finishing 81-81 and out of the postseason.

“Obviously, we had such high expectations for last season,” Cease said. “If you take pride in what you’re doing and you really took that to heart, failing and losing like that, it hurts. I think if we take that to heart and do use that, anytime you can have a little chip on your shoulder and have that extra motivation, it’s always a positive.

“The biggest thing for my motivation is knowing that it’s not a given and that if I don’t show up and I don’t put the work in, it’s not going to happen. For me, I just want to perform well and contribute to a winning team and do what it takes, really.”

The Sox will open the season without closer Liam Hendriks, who is undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I know a lot of people are rooting for him, not only the South Side but the North Side and all over baseball,” Cease said. “He’s always trying to help new guys get their feel. He’s very selfless. Love big Liam and hope he’s doing well.”



