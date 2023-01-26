The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 26, 2023
White Sox News Sports

Gary Peters, two-time White Sox All-Star, dies at 85

The left-hander ranks eighth on Sox’ all-time strikeout list and was AL Rookie of the Year in 1963.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Gary Peters, two-time White Sox All-Star, dies at 85
Former White Sox pitcher Gary Peters has died at 85.

Former White Sox pitcher Gary Peters has died at 85.

Chicago White Sox

Gary Peters, the American League Rookie of the Year in 1963 and an All-Star pitcher for the White Sox in 1964 and ‘67, has died at 85.

Peters led the AL with a 2.63 ERA while winning 19 games as a rookie and was a 20-game winner with a 2.50 ERA for the Sox in 1964. In 1968, the left-hander posted a league-best 1.98 ERA. He pitched for the Sox from 1959-69 before finishing his career with three seasons for the Red Sox.

Peters ranks eighth among White Sox pitchers with 1,098 strikeouts and owned a 3.25 career ERA and 123-105 won-lost record.

In the 1967 All-Star Game at Anaheim Stadium, Peters pitched three perfect innings, strikeouts Willie Mays, Roberto Clemente, Orlando Cepeda and Dick Allen. He also retired Hank Aaron on a groundout.

Peters was also a good hitter for a pitcher, batting .222/.253/.348 with 19 career homers, 31 doubles and seven triples.

The Sox traded Peters to Boston on Dec. 13, 1969, with Don Pavletich for Billy Farmer and Syd O’Brien. Gerry Janeski was later added to the deal.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
What’s holding up Jason Benetti’s contract with White Sox? Will team launch its own channel?
White Sox’ Yoán Moncada, Luis Robert among MLB players selected for Cuban national team
White Sox share plans for new 500-level bars
Another day of domestic-violence stories in sports, one involving the White Sox’ Mike Clevinger
DH is the place for White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez
MLB investigating domestic-violence allegations against White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger
The Latest
The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich as their new coach.
NFL
Frank Reich will be Panthers’ new head coach
The 61-year-old Reich joins Carolina after spending the past four-plus seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he went 40-33-1 as head coach before being fired on Nov. 7 after a 3-5-1 start.
By Steve Reed | Associated Press
 
Al “Action” Jackson, 66, hands a ballot to an election judge on the first day of early voting at the Loop supersite at 191 N. Clark St., Thursday.
Elections
Early voting kicks off for Chicago municipal election
Voters will elect a mayor and alderpersons Feb. 28.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Chicago Fire Department firefighters work to extinguish a fire that broke out in an apartment on the 15th floor and climbed nine floors in a high-rise building Wednesday in the 4800 block of South Lake Park Avenue in Kenwood on the South Side.
La Voz Chicago
Muere anciana, varios heridos en incendio en apartamento del lado sur
La persona fallecida vivía en un apartamento del piso 15, donde se cree que se originó el incendio, según la concejal Sophia King (4º).
By Sophie SherryAllison Novelo, and 1 more
 
Two USPS postal trucks were stolen from in April 2020 on the Far South Side.
La Voz Chicago
Aumenta el precio de las estampillas postales ‘Forever’
El aumento anterior fue hace apenas seis meses.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screenshot_2023_01_25_162740.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Familia de hombre cuyo cuerpo fue robado de una funeraria busca respuestas
La familia está explorando todas sus opciones legales.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 