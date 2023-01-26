The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 26, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox invite 26 to spring training

Team’s top prospects Colson Montgomery, Oscar Colás, Sean Burke included in group

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox invite 26 to spring training
Shortstop Colson Montgomery.

White Sox shortstop prospect Colson Montgomery received a non-roster invitation to spring training. (White Sox photo)

With spring training less than three weeks away, the White Sox announced minor-league contracts with nine free agents, including infielder Hanser Alberto and outfielders Billy Hamilton, Jake Marisnick and Victor Reyes.

Among the 26 non-roster players invited to camp are the organization’s top shortstop prospect Colson Montgomery, Cuban outfield prospects Oscar Colas and Yoelqui Cespedes and right-hander Sean Burke. Colas will be given an opportunity to win the starting job in right field.

Also signed to minor league deals: Right-handers Keynan Middleton and Jesse Scholtens, left-hander Nate Fisher, catcher Sebastián Rivero and infielder Erik González.

Per MLB Pipeline, Montgomery (No. 1), Colas (2), Burke (9), Cespedes (12) and right-hander Matthew Thompson (15) are the top Sox prospects to receive non-roster invites. Montgomery (39) and Colas (89) rank among the Baseball America’s top prospects.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training Feb. 15, including physicals and a workout. Position players report and undergo physicals Feb. 20, the day of the first full-squad workout.

IMG_0784.jpg

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Gary Peters, two-time White Sox All-Star, dies at 85
What’s holding up Jason Benetti’s contract with White Sox? Will team launch its own channel?
White Sox’ Yoán Moncada, Luis Robert among MLB players selected for Cuban national team
White Sox share plans for new 500-level bars
Another day of domestic-violence stories in sports, one involving the White Sox’ Mike Clevinger
DH is the place for White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez
The Latest
A ComEd truck is shown in 2020.
Letters to the Editor
ComEd’s investments are worth the cost to keep providing our customers with quality service
A more robust, capable, and intelligent power grid is essential to helping our region stay competitive in attracting new businesses — and the jobs that come with them — to northern Illinois,
By Letters to the Editor
 
Samantha Hankey (left, as Hansel) and Heidi Stober as Gretel in Lyric Opera’s “Hansel and Gretel.”&nbsp;
Theater
‘Hansel and Gretel’ lightens the gloom with beautiful music, eye-opening imagery
Lyric Opera reheats a fun, sometimes surreal production that skips the storybook quaintness.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse
Crime
Man charged with killing teen during meeting to sell designer shoes
Tony Mason posted “designer athletic shoes” for sale on the platform Offer-Up using his personal email address and was then contacted by a 17-year-old boy to purchase them, Cook County prosecutors said in court Thursday.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
A 12-year-old boy was shot May 8, 2022 in Little Village.
News
Man killed after crashing vehicle in Gage Park
The man, 34, was driving west at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole and tree about 12:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 59th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz perform with Fall Out Boy at Metro on Wednesday night.
Music
Fall Out Boy channels the past and teases the future in ‘surprise’ Metro show
A sold-out crowd cheered the local icons in a concert that was announced just two days earlier.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 