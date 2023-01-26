White Sox invite 26 to spring training

With spring training less than three weeks away, the White Sox announced minor-league contracts with nine free agents, including infielder Hanser Alberto and outfielders Billy Hamilton, Jake Marisnick and Victor Reyes.

Among the 26 non-roster players invited to camp are the organization’s top shortstop prospect Colson Montgomery, Cuban outfield prospects Oscar Colas and Yoelqui Cespedes and right-hander Sean Burke. Colas will be given an opportunity to win the starting job in right field.

Also signed to minor league deals: Right-handers Keynan Middleton and Jesse Scholtens, left-hander Nate Fisher, catcher Sebastián Rivero and infielder Erik González.

Per MLB Pipeline, Montgomery (No. 1), Colas (2), Burke (9), Cespedes (12) and right-hander Matthew Thompson (15) are the top Sox prospects to receive non-roster invites. Montgomery (39) and Colas (89) rank among the Baseball America’s top prospects.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training Feb. 15, including physicals and a workout. Position players report and undergo physicals Feb. 20, the day of the first full-squad workout.