White Sox ‘have plenty of options’ to fill closer void

As love and support from multiple directions flowed Liam Hendriks’ way after the White Sox closer revealed he has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma Jan. 9, no one immediately cared what it would mean for the Sox’ bullpen and their team as a whole in 2023.

The health of a teammate and athlete known around the city and beyond as a generous and caring voice for many causes was first and foremost.

The Sox, appropriately, said they would have nothing more to say regarding Hendriks until Opening Day at the earliest. Meanwhile, as the shock over the 33-year-old Hendriks’ health slowly subsides, the Sox approach the first day of spring training Feb. 15 with a bullpen missing its two-time American League reliever of the year.

Kendall Graveman (16 career saves, including six last season, when Hendriks had 37) is probably the favorite to close. Joe Kelly (six career saves) and perhaps Reynaldo Lopez (none) could be asked to record the final three outs of games.

“The loss of Liam is tough,” bullpen coach Curt Hasler told the Sun-Times Monday. “We’re all hoping and praying that things go well for him, first and foremost as a person, for what he’s going through.

“We still have plenty of options to fill that void. We have a lot of guys who possess good stuff. There are plenty of guys who can do that.”

Hasler also mentioned lefties Aaron Bummer (five career saves) and Jake Diekman (15).

Internal discussions are ongoing and likely will continue through spring training about whether to designate a ninth-inning specialist or mix and match in the eighth and ninth.

“That is still being talked about. We’ve had some great conversations,” Hasler said.

“Matchups are something I really believe in,” first-year manager Pedro Grifol said.

Lopez, the Sox’ best starter in 2018, is an intriguing option after finding a comfort level as a reliever last season, posting career lows in ERA (2.76) and strikeouts to walks (5.73) and allowing one home run in 61 appearances.

“With two very big-time pitches [fastball and slider as part of a four-pitch mix], his stuff speaks for itself,” Hasler said. “He would be an option to do that if that’s the route we took.”

Kelly signed a two-year, $17 million deal last offseason, started late because of an injury and posted a 6.08 ERA in 33 games. At $9 million, he’ll be the Sox’ second-highest-paid reliever behind Hendriks.

“A healthy Joe Kelly is a huge asset for the bullpen, but he has to be healthy,” Hasler said. “But we believe we’re on the right track to being healthy. Joe Kelly’s stuff is incredibly good, so he could fill that role, as well.”

Jose Ruiz, Jimmy Lambert and Rule 5 draft pick Nick Avila are good bets to round out an eight-man bullpen, a group now tasked with backing a starting rotation lacking depth even before this week’s troubling revelation of Major League Baseball’s investigation of fifth starter Mike Clevinger into allegations of domestic violence and child abuse, which puts his availability in 2023 in jeopardy.

As for middle and long relievers, newcomers Gregory Santos and Keynan Middleton, a 29-year-old non-roster invitee to spring training, will get looks in camp. Lefties Tanner Banks and Bennett Sousa and righty Nicholas Padilla are on the 40-man roster.

And don’t forget lefty Garrett Crochet, who will be a year removed from Tommy John surgery on Opening Day. The former No. 11 pick’s role will become clearer as the season unfolds.

“We hope he can just add to what we believe is already a strong bullpen,” Hasler said. “Now all of a sudden you can add him to the bullpen or rotation or something like that. Whatever we decide. But he’s still early in the process.”

Hendriks remains in the early phase of his treatment. While he’s away, his presence will still be felt.

“My stomach was in my throat when we got the phone call,” Hasler said. “But heck, he helped me out, he made me feel better. And that’s Liam. He’s that kind of person.

“Liam is going to tackle this head on like he does any hitter standing in the box, and no doubt he’s going to come out on the winning side of it. That’s his personality.”

