White Sox announce signing of free agent Andrew Benintendi

More than two weeks after agreeing to a franchise record $75 million contract with free agent outfielder Andrew Benintendi, the White Sox made the deal official Tuesday.

Under terms of the deal, Benintendi, 28, will receive a $3-million signing bonus, $8 million in 2023, $16.5 million each season from 2024-26 and $14.5 million in 2027.

Benintendi, 28, hit .304/.373/.399 between the Royals and Yankees in 2022. The Yankees acquired the former Gold Glove left fielder at the trade deadline.

The previous Sox record for a free agent contract was catcher Yasmani Grandal’s $73 million in a four-year deal that expires after the 2023 season.

The deal was first reported Dec. 16.

The Sox figure to open the season with an outfield of Benintendi in left, Luis Robert in center and Cuban prospect Oscar Colas in right.

Benintendi will wear uniform No. 23. The Sox 40-man roster increases to 39.