The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox announce signing of free agent Andrew Benintendi

Outfielder signs franchise record $75 million deal

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox announce signing of free agent Andrew Benintendi
Andrew Benintendi’s free agent contract with the White Sox was made official on Tuesday. (AP)

New York Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi gestures toward teammates after hitting an RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals, on July 29, 2022, in New York. The White Sox signed Benintendi to a $75 million, five-year contract. (AP)

AP Photos

More than two weeks after agreeing to a franchise record $75 million contract with free agent outfielder Andrew Benintendi, the White Sox made the deal official Tuesday.

Under terms of the deal, Benintendi, 28, will receive a $3-million signing bonus, $8 million in 2023, $16.5 million each season from 2024-26 and $14.5 million in 2027.

Benintendi, 28, hit .304/.373/.399 between the Royals and Yankees in 2022. The Yankees acquired the former Gold Glove left fielder at the trade deadline.

The previous Sox record for a free agent contract was catcher Yasmani Grandal’s $73 million in a four-year deal that expires after the 2023 season.

The deal was first reported Dec. 16.

The Sox figure to open the season with an outfield of Benintendi in left, Luis Robert in center and Cuban prospect Oscar Colas in right.

Benintendi will wear uniform No. 23. The Sox 40-man roster increases to 39.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
2023 visions: Bears win! (Oops.) Bulls get in! (Briefly.) And our baseball teams? Not all bad
Polling Place: Voters pick College Football Playoff, Illinois-Mississippi State winners
A look back at Chicago sports in 2022, a year defined by heartbreak
Dreaming about next year amid the dreading of this year
MLB stars get OK to play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic
White Sox looking at internal options for second base
The Latest
cook_county_medical_examiner_e1526654792321.jpg
News
Cook County poised to set new record for opioid deaths, even as researchers warn hundreds of cases are going uncounted
The medical examiner’s office has already confirmed 1,599 opioid overdose deaths for 2022, and it expects 400 to 500 of its pending cases will also be listed as death by opioid toxicity.
By Sophie Sherry and Tom Schuba
 
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State v Georgia
College Sports
Worth remembering: NFL players aren’t the sport’s only ‘gladiators’
Next Monday, Georgia and TCU — each playing for the 15th time this season — will gear up and beat the hell out of each other, with every player at great personal risk. In other words, they’ll play football.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Screenshot_2023_01_03_171101.jpg
Chicago
Human skeletal remains found at Beaubien Woods on Far South Side
The remains have been sent to the Cook County medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death and identification.
By Sun-Times staff
 
An inmate at the Cook County Jail is escorted through a doorway by a security guard in 2014 in Chicago.
Letters to the Editor
Why the SAFE-T Act’s no-cash bail provision is clearly unconstitutional
The issue is not what the states attorneys want, the defendants want, the defense bar wants or the Legislature wants.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Calvin_Butler_bio.jpg
Business
Calvin Butler Jr. assumes leadership of Exelon
The new president and CEO of the ComEd parent succeeds Christopher Crane.
By David Roeder
 