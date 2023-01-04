Andrew Benintendi introduced as White Sox’ new left fielder

Andrew Benintendi modeled a new number for him, 23, knowing its significance in Chicago.

Michael Jordan, Robin Ventura and Ryne Sandberg wore it.

Benintendi will, too.

“I was afraid this would be asked,” Benintendi said at an introductory press conference after the White Sox signed him to a franchise record $75 million, five-year contract. “It’s not what you think. I am a Michael Jordan fan, was growing up. But the main numbers I usually like to wear were all taken or retired. And this presented itself and I thought why not.”

Benintendi’s sister wore 32 in high school basketball so flipping that around was a tip of the cap to her.

“But no, it’s a cool number, an iconic number in this city,” said Benintendi, who wore 16 (retired by the Sox for Hall of Fame pitcher Ted Lyons) with the Red Sox and Royals and 18 with the Yankees. “I’m by no means trying to say anything about that but it’s a cool number and hopefully it does me well.”

Signing the Sox largest deal, which surpassed Yasmani Grandal’s $73 million contract for four years, was more about skyrocketing player salaries and the Sox’ reluctance to go nine figures for a free agent, but Benintendi looks like a good buy of a rounded player.

“He’s a left fielder but he’s a very versatile player as far as where we hit him in the lineup,” said manager Pedro Grifol, a coach with the Royals the last two seasons while Benintendi was there. “He’s done everything in the game, he hits for average, he has hit for power, he runs the bases well. He fits really well with what we’re trying to do here.”

As for the distinction of that contract, Benintendi said “it’s almost an uncomfortable conversation to have.”

“I’m very grateful but I’m not a material guy or whatever it is. It’s nice to have. My job is to show up and play and win baseball games. It’s the same whether I’m the highest number or the lowest number, it doesn’t matter to me.”

In any event, with $8 million in base salary, Benintendi is ninth behind Lance Lynn ($18.5 million), Grandal ($18.25M), Yoan Moncada ($17M), Liam Hendriks ($14M), Tim Anderson ($12.5M), Eloy Jimenez ($9.5M), Luis Robert ($9.5M) and Joe Kelly ($9M) on the 2023 payroll. Benintendi, 28, will receive $16.5 million each season from 2024-26 and $14.5 million in 2027.

The Yankees wanted Benintendi to return after acquiring him at the 2022 trade deadline but the Sox were willing to offer five years.

“The thing for me is that from day one in the offseason there was communication,” Benintendi said. “There was constant interest throughout the entire process. ... So glad to be here. It’s good to be with a team that wanted me from day one.”

Benintendi’s needed defense for a team that ranked 27th in defensive runs saved allows Jimenez to be the primary designated hitter. Grifol, who has managed the defensively challenged Jimenez in the winter leagues, said Jimenez will continue to work on his defense and will probably get some work in right field — where prospect Oscar Colas could be the Opening Day starter — during spring training.

“And in a true professional manner, Eloy is like whatever is best for this ballclub and whatever helps us win baseball games,” Grifol said.