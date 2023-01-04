The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Andrew Benintendi introduced as White Sox’ new left fielder

2022 All-Star dons a No. 23 jersey after signing club record contract.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Andrew Benintendi introduced as White Sox’ new left fielder
Andrew Benintendi puts on a No. 23 jersey at his introductory news conference at Guaranteed Rate Field as White Sox manager Pedro Grifol looks on.

Andrew Benintendi puts on a No. 23 jersey at his introductory news conference at Guaranteed Rate Field as White Sox manager Pedro Grifol looks on.

Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi modeled a new number for him, 23, knowing its significance in Chicago.

Michael Jordan, Robin Ventura and Ryne Sandberg wore it.

Benintendi will, too.

“I was afraid this would be asked,” Benintendi said at an introductory press conference after the White Sox signed him to a franchise record $75 million, five-year contract. “It’s not what you think. I am a Michael Jordan fan, was growing up. But the main numbers I usually like to wear were all taken or retired. And this presented itself and I thought why not.”

Benintendi’s sister wore 32 in high school basketball so flipping that around was a tip of the cap to her.

“But no, it’s a cool number, an iconic number in this city,” said Benintendi, who wore 16 (retired by the Sox for Hall of Fame pitcher Ted Lyons) with the Red Sox and Royals and 18 with the Yankees. “I’m by no means trying to say anything about that but it’s a cool number and hopefully it does me well.”

Signing the Sox largest deal, which surpassed Yasmani Grandal’s $73 million contract for four years, was more about skyrocketing player salaries and the Sox’ reluctance to go nine figures for a free agent, but Benintendi looks like a good buy of a rounded player.

“He’s a left fielder but he’s a very versatile player as far as where we hit him in the lineup,” said manager Pedro Grifol, a coach with the Royals the last two seasons while Benintendi was there. “He’s done everything in the game, he hits for average, he has hit for power, he runs the bases well. He fits really well with what we’re trying to do here.”

As for the distinction of that contract, Benintendi said “it’s almost an uncomfortable conversation to have.”

“I’m very grateful but I’m not a material guy or whatever it is. It’s nice to have. My job is to show up and play and win baseball games. It’s the same whether I’m the highest number or the lowest number, it doesn’t matter to me.”

In any event, with $8 million in base salary, Benintendi is ninth behind Lance Lynn ($18.5 million), Grandal ($18.25M), Yoan Moncada ($17M), Liam Hendriks ($14M), Tim Anderson ($12.5M), Eloy Jimenez ($9.5M), Luis Robert ($9.5M) and Joe Kelly ($9M) on the 2023 payroll. Benintendi, 28, will receive $16.5 million each season from 2024-26 and $14.5 million in 2027.

The Yankees wanted Benintendi to return after acquiring him at the 2022 trade deadline but the Sox were willing to offer five years.

“The thing for me is that from day one in the offseason there was communication,” Benintendi said. “There was constant interest throughout the entire process. ... So glad to be here. It’s good to be with a team that wanted me from day one.”

Benintendi’s needed defense for a team that ranked 27th in defensive runs saved allows Jimenez to be the primary designated hitter. Grifol, who has managed the defensively challenged Jimenez in the winter leagues, said Jimenez will continue to work on his defense and will probably get some work in right field — where prospect Oscar Colas could be the Opening Day starter — during spring training.

“And in a true professional manner, Eloy is like whatever is best for this ballclub and whatever helps us win baseball games,” Grifol said.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox announce signing of free agent Andrew Benintendi
2023 visions: Bears win! (Oops.) Bulls get in! (Briefly.) And our baseball teams? Not all bad
Polling Place: Voters pick College Football Playoff, Illinois-Mississippi State winners
A look back at Chicago sports in 2022, a year defined by heartbreak
Dreaming about next year amid the dreading of this year
MLB stars get OK to play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic
The Latest
Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting speak in a Paris hotel on Sept. 19, 1968, about the British film “Romeo and Juliet.” The two stars sued Paramount Pictures for more than $500 million on Tuesday, over a nude scene in the film shot when they were teens.
Movies and TV
‘Romeo & Juliet’ stars sue Paramount for $500 million over teen nude scene in 1968 film
Olivia Hussey, then 15 and now 71, and Leonard Whiting, then 16 now 72, filed the suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleging sexual abuse, sexual harassment and fraud.
By Andrew Dalton | AP
 
If you’re sick, health experts say it’s important to stay home and rest to allow the body to recovery and prevent transmitting the virus to others.&nbsp;
Well
The common cold: everything you should know, and how to treat symptoms
“If you have a cold, you’re going through a viral process that’s contagious. Staying at home when you feel sick is the right thing to do for yourself and for others, too,” one expert says.
By Adrianna Rodriguez | USA Today
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot (right) chats with DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy at Wednesday’s announcement of a regional growth initiative by World Business Chicago.
Business
World Business Chicago in new campaign for regional growth
The organization, a public-private partnership, said the effort responds to business leaders who look beyond city or county lines when considering an expansion or relocation.
By David Roeder
 
The Portillo’s Hot Dogs at 7308 W. Lawrence Ave.
Business
Portillo’s drive-thru to go cashless
For faster service, the restaurant says, drive-thru customers must pay with debit or credit cards.
By Ilana Arougheti
 
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields will miss finale with hip strain
Bears quarterback Justin Fields will miss Sunday’s season finale with a hip strain, head coach Matt Eberflus said.
By Patrick Finley
 