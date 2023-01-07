In baseball, three truly is a magic number

There’s something special about the No. 3 in baseball. Three strikes and you’re out. Three outs and your team is out. A game consists of three sets of three innings. Three times 30 gives you the distance between the bases. Three times 20 gives you the distance between the mound and home plate. What’s more exciting than seeing a player going for a “three-bagger?” Cubs manager David Ross wears No. 3. The White Sox retired Harold Baines’ No. 3. And, of course, Babe Ruth wore No. 3. Don’t forget the Three Musketeers, the Three Stooges, the Three Wise Monkeys, the Three Blind Mice, the Three Bears and Huey, Dewey and Louie, Donald Duck’s three nephews.

This brings us to the year 2023, a year that ends in “3.” Good luck with these three groups of three questions. Have fun, and learn a lot.

1. In 1923, Hall of Fame pitcher Grover ­Cleveland Alexander won 22 games for the Cubs, despite allowing a league-leading 17 homers. For perspective, nine pitchers ­allowed 17 homers last season, and they tied for 66th in the majors. None pitched more than 152 innings. Alexander pitched 305 that season. In 1952, a movie was made about Alexander’s life called “The Winning Team.” Doris Day portrayed his wife. Who played Alexander?

a. Rock Hudson b. Jimmy Stewart

c. Ronald Reagan d. Karl Malden

2. In 1933, playing for the White Sox, Hall of Fame outfielder Al Simmons drove in 119 runs. It was his 10th straight season to start his career with 100-plus RBI. (He made it 11 the following season.) In 1933, he also had 200 hits. It was his sixth season with 200-plus hits and 100-plus RBI. Who holds the record for most seasons with that combo?

a. Al Simmons b. Alex Rodriguez

c. Lou Gehrig d. Vladimir Guerrero

3. In 1943, the Yankees beat the Cardinals in the World Series. The Cubs were a fifth-place club, and the White Sox finished fourth. The Cubs’ Bill Nicholson led Chicago and the ­National League with 29 homers, and the ­Tigers’ Rudy York led the majors with 34. There weren’t many homers that season. How many of the 16 teams hit more homers than the 62 that Aaron Judge hit last season?

a. 6 b. 7

c. 10 d. 12

4. In 1953, Major League Baseball had its first relocation of a team in 50 years. Which team moved? Give yourself extra points if you know the from and to.

a. Athletics b. Braves

c. Browns d. Senators

5. In 1963, the stars shone brightly. Which one of these round-number accomplishments did not happen?

a. Willie McCovey hit his 100th career home run.

b. Al Kaline hit his 200th career home run.

c. Willie Mays hit his 400th career home run.

d. Ernie Banks hit his 400th career home run.

6. In 1973, the American League adopted the designated-hitter rule. As you remember from a previous quiz, Ron Blomberg of the Yankees became the first DH in MLB history on April 6. That season, the White Sox had three batters with over 100 plate appearances as the DH. Who had the most?

a. Mike Andrews b. Ken Henderson

c. Carlos May

7. In 1983, the White Sox won 99 games and the AL West. The Cubs lost 91 games and did not win the NL East. (The fact that the Sox were in the West and the Cubs were in the East is a discussion for another time.) The Sox’ Tony La Russa and the Dodgers’ Tommy Lasorda were managers of the year, and LaMarr Hoyt was the AL Cy Young winner. The Sox also had the AL Rookie of the Year. Who was he?

a. Harold Baines b. Ron Kittle

c. Rudy Law d. Mike Boddicker

8. In 2013, the major leagues consisted of two leagues comprised of three divisions each for the first time. What event occurred that enabled this to happen?

a. The Padres were created.

b. The Brewers moved to the National League.

c. The Astros moved to the American League.

d. All of the above.

9. Name the only MLB player who ended his career with 2,023 hits. On Aug. 15, 1999, he homered in his final at-bat. He spent part of his career with the White Sox.

a. Ken Singleton b. Amos Otis

c. Brandon Phillips d. Tony Phillips

Have a happy new year, filled with many correct answers to the quiz. Don’t forget to write.

ANSWERS

1. Pete Alexander (as he was called) was played by Ronald Reagan. Major-leaguers Bob Lemon, Jerry Priddy, Peanuts Lowrey, George Metkovich, Irv Noren, Hank Sauer, Al Zarilla and Gene Mauch all appeared in the movie.

2. Simmons did it six times. A-Rod did it three times, Vlad four and Lou Gehrig an amazing eight times.

3. In 1943, in the AL, the Yankees hit 100 homers, the Browns 78 and the Tigers 77. In the NL, the New York Giants hit 81 homers, the Cardinals 70 and the Phillies 66. Only six teams had more than Judge. The Cubs hit 52 and the White Sox 33.

4. The Boston Braves moved to beautiful new County Stadium in Milwaukee.

5. Kaline hit his 200th career home run on June 10. Willie Mays hit No. 400 on Aug. 27. “Stretch” hit No. 100 on Sept. 5. But Ernie Banks hit his 400th on Sept. 2, 1965.

6. Carlos May had the most plate appearances with 312. Mike Andrews was the White Sox’ first DH and was released that July.

7. Franco and Boddicker finished second and third in the voting, respectively. I would have liked Rudy Law to have won because his name started with “La,” but his rookie season was in 1980. Ron Kittle was the Rookie of the Year. He made the All-Star team (his only time) and led the league in strikeouts.

8. The Astros’ move to the AL West created two 15-team leagues separated into three five-team divisions. With an odd number of teams in each league, interleague games were played nearly every day during the season. Both Chicago teams were put into the Central divisions of their respective leagues.

9. Tony Phillips had 2,023 hits, 201 of them coming in the 189 games he played for the White Sox in 1996 and ’97. He homered in his last MLB at-bat.

