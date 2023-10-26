The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
White Sox to name Angels’ Matt Wise bullpen coach

Wise was Angels pitching coach the last three seasons.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The White Sox will name Angels pitching coach Matt Wise as their new bullpen coach.

Jeff Chiu/AP

The White Sox will name Angels pitching coach Matt Wise as their new bullpen coach, a source confirmed to the Sun-Times.

Wise, 47, the Angels pitching coach since 2021, replaces Curt Hasler, who will be reassigned in the Sox organization. Angels manager Phil Nevin’s option was not picked up after the season, allowing Angels coaches to seek jobs elsewhere.

Hasler, assistant hitting coach Chris Johnson and first base coach Daryl Boston were not retained by the Sox. Johnson, like Hasler, could stay in the organization in the player development department.

Pitching coach Ethan Katz will return. A replacement for hitting coach Jose Castro, who was fired, has not been named.

Last month the Sox hired Josh Barfield as assistant general manager, Brian Bannister as senior advisor to pitching and Gene Watson as director of player personnel.

