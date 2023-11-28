The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox announce Paul DeJong signing

Shortstop who struggled offensively in 2023 gets $1.75 million, one-year deal

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox announce Paul DeJong signing
Giants shortstop Paul DeJong throws Cubs’ Nico Hoerner out at first on Sept. 4, 2023, at Wrigley Field. (AP)

Giants shortstop Paul DeJong throws Cubs’ Nico Hoerner out at first during the sixth inning of a Sept. 4, 2023, in Chicago. (AP)

AP Photos

The White Sox announced the signing of free agent shortstop Paul DeJong Tuesday. The 30-year-old graduate of Antioch High School will receive $1.75 million for one season.

An above average fielder who struggled offensively with three teams in 2023, DeJong will fill the void left by 2019 batting champion and two-time All-Star Tim Anderson, whose $14 million club option for next season was not picked up after he batted a career low .245 with one homer and 14 errors in 119 games at shortstop last season.

DeJong’s signing was reported last week. He joins infielder Nicky Lopez, acquired in a six-player trade with the Braves last week as defensive upgrades in the middle infield. But DeJong, the National League Rookie of the Year in 2017 and an All-Star and Gold Glove finalist in 2019 who signed a $26 million extension with the Cardinals before 2018, batted .207/.258/.355 with a .602 OPS in 127 games last season.

DeJong started the 2023 season with the Cardinals and was traded to the Blue Jays in for right-hander Matt Svanson on August 1. He was released by Toronto on August 21, signed with the Giants on August 23 and was released on September 21.

Outfielder Adam Haseley was designated for assignment to make room for DeJong on the 40-man roster.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
More trades on horizon for new White Sox GM
White Sox to sign shortstop Paul DeJong
Infielder Nicky Lopez comes full circle with trade to White Sox
Will Michael Soroka’s ‘pick-me-up’ trade be good pickup for White Sox? Time will tell
Cardinals reach $10 million deal with former White Sox RHP Lance Lynn
Braves sign former White Sox pitcher Reynaldo Lopez to 3-year, $26 million deal
The Latest
Former Bears return star Devin Hester is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Bears
Bears great Devin Hester among Hall of Fame semifinalists
Hester has made the final round of 10 in each of the past two years, only to miss the Hall.
By Patrick Finley
 
A Chicago family of five was rescued from Greenhorn Mountain in southern Colorado on Nov. 22.
Chicago
Chicago family rescued from Greenhorn Mountain in Colorado
The family of five — three adults and two children — became stranded when unexpected snow began to fall as they neared the mountain’s summit.
By Kade Heather
 
Patrick Kane reportedly signed with the Red Wings on Tuesday.
Blackhawks
Patrick Kane signs with Red Wings, joining Blackhawks’ rival: reports
The Hawks will face the Wings in Detroit on Thursday, although it’s unclear if Kane — now reunited with Alex DeBrincat — will be in the lineup that soon.
By Ben Pope
 
A Metra train
Transportation
Metra BNSF trains running nearly hour behind after frozen switches in Austin
About 6:25 a.m., trains in both directions began to be delayed because of frozen switches near Cicero Avenue and Congress Parkway.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Metra Electric train at University Park.
Transportation
Metra trains bypassing 107th Street station after fire
The fire was reported about 7:15 a.m. Train service resumed in both directions about a half-hour after the fire, but were not stopping at the 107th Street station.
By Sun-Times Wire
 