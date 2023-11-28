White Sox announce Paul DeJong signing

The White Sox announced the signing of free agent shortstop Paul DeJong Tuesday. The 30-year-old graduate of Antioch High School will receive $1.75 million for one season.

An above average fielder who struggled offensively with three teams in 2023, DeJong will fill the void left by 2019 batting champion and two-time All-Star Tim Anderson, whose $14 million club option for next season was not picked up after he batted a career low .245 with one homer and 14 errors in 119 games at shortstop last season.

DeJong’s signing was reported last week. He joins infielder Nicky Lopez, acquired in a six-player trade with the Braves last week as defensive upgrades in the middle infield. But DeJong, the National League Rookie of the Year in 2017 and an All-Star and Gold Glove finalist in 2019 who signed a $26 million extension with the Cardinals before 2018, batted .207/.258/.355 with a .602 OPS in 127 games last season.

DeJong started the 2023 season with the Cardinals and was traded to the Blue Jays in for right-hander Matt Svanson on August 1. He was released by Toronto on August 21, signed with the Giants on August 23 and was released on September 21.

Outfielder Adam Haseley was designated for assignment to make room for DeJong on the 40-man roster.