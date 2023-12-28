White Sox sign lefty reliever Tim Hill

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Tim Hill throws during Royals spring training in 2020.

The White Sox signed lefty reliever Tim Hill to a one-year contract.

Charlie Riedel/AP

The White Sox signed left-handed reliever Tim Hill to a one-year, $1.8 million contract Thursday, a source confirmed to the Sun-Times.

Hill, 33, pitched to a 5.48 ERA in 48 appearances for the Padres last season and was non-tendered after four seasons in San Diego. He owned ERAs of 3.62 and 3.56 in 2021 and ’22, respectively, and has also seen his strikeout rates dip the past two seasons, coinciding with the higher ERA and WHIP (1.647) last season.

In 320 appearances over six seasons with the Royals and Padres, Hill, a submarine-style southpaw, owns a 4.16 ERA. Lefty batters own a .223/.302/.304 hitting line over Hill’s career.

The Sox traded their top lefty reliever, Aaron Bummer, to the Braves for five players this offseason. They have hard-throwing lefty Garrett Crochet to complement’s Hill’s style from the left side, with lefty relievers Tanner Banks, Sammy Peralta and Rule 5 draftee Shane Drohan also on the 40-man roster.

The Sox’ 40-man roster is full, with cuts coming when the signings of Hill and catcher Martin Maldonado become official.

