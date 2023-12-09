The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 9, 2023
White Sox acquire catcher Max Stassi

White Sox get Max Stassi and cash considerations from Braves in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The White Sox have emphasized improved defense throughout this offseason, and they made another move to get better Saturday, acquiring 32-year-old catcher Max Stassi and cash considerations from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.

Stassi was traded Friday by the Angels to the Braves with infielder David Fletcher for first baseman Evan White and left-hander Tyler Thomas. He missed the 2023 season with a left hip strain and because of time on the Restricted List due to a family medical issue.

 Stassi is owed $7 million in 2024, the bulk of which is expected to be paid by the Braves.

Per FanGraphs.com, Stassi’s 38.1 framing rate from 2018-22 was the second best by a catcher in the major leagues, trailing only Austin Hedges (43.5). His 24 Defensive Runs Saved ranked third and his 55.4 Defensive Rating ranked fifth.

With veteran Yasmani Grandal and his $73 million, four-year contract off the books, the Sox, barring another upgrade behind the plate, will feature an improved defensive setup with Stassi and Korey Lee, who was better defensively than Grandal.

Offensively, though, Stassi is a career .212/.295/.361 hitter with 41 home runs in 403 games over 10 seasons with the Astros (2013-19) and Angels (2019-22) and Lee was 5-for-65 in 70 plate appearances after the Sox acquired him in a trade-deadline deal from the Astros for Kendall Graveman.

Stassi hit 29 homers over his last three seasons with the Angels (2020-22). The Sox should expect better from Lee, who batted .278/.325/.386 with 10 homers in 378 plate appearances at Triple-A in 2023.

Stassi recovered from his hip injury at midseason but went on the Restricted List when his wife gave birth to their son three months premature. Stassi has a $7 million club option on his contract for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout.

The Sox 40-man roster increases to 40.

