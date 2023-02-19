The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 19, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Fellow Cubans Robert, Moncada carry on with Jose Abreu in White Sox clubhouse

“It’s going to feel strange, for sure, not having him here.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Fellow Cubans Robert, Moncada carry on with Jose Abreu in White Sox clubhouse
(From left) Luis Robert, Jose Abreu, Yoan Moncada. (Getty Images)

Jose Abreu (79) of the White Sox is no longer situated between Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada (10). Abreu is a Houston Astro after nine years on the South Side. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Getty

Jose Abreu’s locker, second from the door of the White Sox clubhouse at Camelback Ranch. It’s still flanked by fellow Cubans Yoan Moncada’s and Luis Robert’s, who now share the space.

The space would be better served by the presence of Abreu, who showed them how to act like a big leaguer when they were breaking in. They’re on their own now.

“It’s going to feel strange, for sure, not having him here,” Robert said through translator Billy Russo. “Especially in my case, he was here the whole time that I’ve been here. It’s going to be weird, different, but I’m going to still try to put in play all the stuff that he taught me and of course going to try to improve myself.”

Which was work hard every day, and if the results aren’t there, keep working.

When Robert heard that Abreu signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the World Series champion Astros after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the White Sox, a perfect deal at seemingly the perfect place where he may finally know what it feels like to win a playoff series, Robert congratulated him.

‘‘ ‘That’s good,’ ’’ Robert told him. “That was a decision about what was best for him, and there’s nothing we can do about it.”

“That’s part of the business,” Moncada said. “That decision wasn’t in our hands. I’m very thankful for all the help he gave me and gave this team.

“We would like to have him here but that’s how it is. He did a lot of good things for us and we are going to miss him.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz, on closer Liam Hendriks: ‘The guy is unbelievable’
White Sox’ Lucas Giolito doesn’t need contract year for incentive, but it can’t hurt
Former Sun-Times baseball writer Joe Goddard dies
Polling Place: Should the sinking Bulls get into the Russell Westbrook business?
How to gamble on Major League Baseball
White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger rips radio station, warns of litigation after interview with accuser
The Latest
In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of “The Expendables 3” in Los Angeles.&nbsp;
Celebrities
Tom Sizemore in critical condition after suffering brain aneurysm
Sizemore, 61, has acted in films including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.” He also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement.
By Associated Press
 
Palatine’s Connor May (21) shoots for three against Rolling Meadows’s Cam Christie (24) and Mark Nikolich-Wilson (30).
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 19, 2023
Palatine joins after its big win at Rolling Meadows.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Aisha Murff, owner of Haire’s Gulf Shrimp, makes fried shrimp in the restaurant at 7448 S. Vincennes Ave. in Chatham on the South Side, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Business
Food business program that’s helped South Side staples is looking to train more restaurateurs
FoodLab Chicago, a entrepreneurship program from the Greater Chatham Initiative, counts iconic spots such Haire’s Gulf Shrimp among its alums. The program is opening up again.
By Michael Loria
 
IMG_9381.jpeg
Columnists
Cut your bitterness with cookies
If you’re attending the DeSantis rally in Elmhurst Monday, at least slide by Lezza’s bakery to remind yourself that life isn’t all bad.
By Neil Steinberg
 
waukegan_police.jpg
News
Teen’s family sues Waukegan cops for extracting false confession to a shooting
The lawsuit says police lied to the 15-year-old during his interrogation. His family had to prove he was miles away when the shooting occurred.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ Chicago
 