Fellow Cubans Robert, Moncada carry on with Jose Abreu in White Sox clubhouse

Jose Abreu’s locker, second from the door of the White Sox clubhouse at Camelback Ranch. It’s still flanked by fellow Cubans Yoan Moncada’s and Luis Robert’s, who now share the space.

The space would be better served by the presence of Abreu, who showed them how to act like a big leaguer when they were breaking in. They’re on their own now.

“It’s going to feel strange, for sure, not having him here,” Robert said through translator Billy Russo. “Especially in my case, he was here the whole time that I’ve been here. It’s going to be weird, different, but I’m going to still try to put in play all the stuff that he taught me and of course going to try to improve myself.”

Which was work hard every day, and if the results aren’t there, keep working.

When Robert heard that Abreu signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the World Series champion Astros after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the White Sox, a perfect deal at seemingly the perfect place where he may finally know what it feels like to win a playoff series, Robert congratulated him.

‘‘ ‘That’s good,’ ’’ Robert told him. “That was a decision about what was best for him, and there’s nothing we can do about it.”

“That’s part of the business,” Moncada said. “That decision wasn’t in our hands. I’m very thankful for all the help he gave me and gave this team.

“We would like to have him here but that’s how it is. He did a lot of good things for us and we are going to miss him.”

