Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Pedro Grifol to White Sox players: Respect game, fans with appropriate effort

“There’s a level of respect to the game for people who pay to watch the game,” Grifol said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol smiles as he stands in the dugout prior to a spring training game against the Seattle Mariners.

Ross D. Franklin/AP

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two managers ago, Rick Renteria benched players during spring training for not running hard to first.

Last season, Tony La Russa encouraged players to take it easy running balls out to preserve their legs.

A case could be made for a middle ground, which is what first-year manager Pedro Grifol wants from the White Sox this season. The bottom line? Grifol wants a good effort.

“There’s a level of respect to the game for people who pay to watch the game,” Grifol said Tuesday. “I’m not asking them, ground ball to the pitcher, to give me 100% down the line but you know what, give me a good effort. Give me good effort till the play ends. And if it happens to end before you get to first base, OK, well then you can shut down a little bit. Just give me good effort.

“Give us, our organization, our culture, the effort that we’re looking for. And that’s what is preached to them.”

Grifol said fans deserve it and kids are watching, “learning from the way we play the game.” When Sox hitters ran half-speed on ground balls last season, it was a bad look.

“I’ve heard all the philosophies in the last four, five years,” Grifol said. “You know, save your legs and — I’ve heard them all — but at the same time you have to respect the game, your teammates and your organization, and the fans that come out to watch.”

Taking 90 feet

The Sox have looked to be aggressive on the bases in the first four games of spring.

“I envision our team taking advantage of 90 feet whenever it’s given to us,” Grifol said. “Whether it’s on a ball in the dirt, a base hit to the outfield, sometimes you can’t force these things but when they present themselves you have to be ready to take it.

“What kind of base running team are we going to be? Opportunistic. You give it to us, we’re going to preach taking it. And as far as running hard down the line, that’s expectation.”

Clevinger, Giolito “really strong”

Lance Lynn, ahead of the rest because he’s pitching in the World Baseball Classic, is slated for three innings for his second start Thursday before anyone else in the starting rotation makes his first. Dylan Cease starts Friday.

Mike Clevinger and Lucas Giolito pitched two innings of live batting practice Tuesday.

“I was really, really happy with the way those two guys are throwing the baseball right now,” Grifol said. “They look strong, really strong.”

Michael Kopech, coming off surgery at the end of last season to repair a torn meniscus, is scheduled for one inning of live batting practice Thursday.

Crochet on track

Left-hander Garrett Crochet, on course for a possible return from Tommy John surgery by mid-May, “looked really good” and “pounded the strike zone” in his bullpen session. Crochet won’t pitch in the Cactus League.

“He’s comfortable. His numbers are good,” Grifol said. “I’m really excited where he is right now in his quest back.”

This and that

Seby Zavala’s two-run homer gave the Sox a 3-1 lead, and Billy Hamilton added a fourth run with a hustle double, steal of third and run scored on catcher Sebastian Rivero’s squeeze bunt in a 4-1 Cactus League victory Tuesday. The Sox are 2-2.

*First baseman Andrew Vaughn made several plays, starting and finishing a crisp 3-6-3 double play, second baseman Hanser Alberto made two nice plays on his backhand to go with two hits, including a double.

*Tim Anderson made his first fielding error, had a one-hop smash deflect off his glove for a single and lost a bases-loaded pop-up in the sun that dropped in front of center fielder Luis Robert, who picked the ball up and started a double play. Robert doubled off the center field wall.

On deck

Guardians at Sox, 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, Glendale, Aaron Civale vs. Davis Martin.

